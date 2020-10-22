Murray Harbour resident Derek Squirell received unanimous support from community council in his pursuit of making a local portion of the Confederation Trail available to pedestrians with conditions during the winter months.
Council agreed to draft a letter to Tourism PEI in the hopes of negotiating a Memorandum of Understanding with the PEI Snowmobile Association.
The snowmobile association leases the trail. This, according to Mr Squirell, is an “exclusive use” lease which prevents pedestrians from legally using all except two small sections: in Montague and Charlottetown from December 1 to March 31 each year. The association maintains the trail across the province which includes grooming the trail surface itself.
Safety is a number one concern, Mr Squirell stressed to council at its regular monthly meeting Wednesday evening.
In a presentation Mr Squirell said he was speaking on behalf of himself and others who are seeking permission to use the trail between Rail Head Park in Murray Harbour and Murray River, or at least between the park and Cape Bear Road, a distance of three kilometres.
He explained there are few areas to walk locally in winter. Basically, he said, they are forced to walk roads when possible and dodge vehicles as necessary. The trail provides “a much safer environment during those periods of the days when there are none, or very few snowmobiles in use.”
Mr Squirell pointed out that it is a public trail and it is funded by taxpayers.
“This may be able to work for all parties concerned,” he said, noting rules would have to be put in place such as: limited hours pedestrians could use the trail and possibly no snowshoes would be allowed because it would be too difficult to get out of the way of a snowmobile. Pedestrians would also be required to give snowmobilers the right of way.
“We’re not trying to put the snowmobile association down or anything like that,” Mr Squirell said.
He said it was his understanding the number of snowmobile association members are few in this area and from past experiences the majority of trail use is on the weekends and after noon during the week. The fact is most members work during the day and are not on the trail during the week’s morning hours.
“It could be done as an experiment for a trial period and it might even be safer for everyone.”
Looking ahead to Christmas, council hopes to build a tree out of lobster traps similar to one in Tignish. The tree, if the location can be approved, would be situated on the waterfront, made up of 187 traps and be 14 feed in diameter.
An ongoing project is to have a fishermen’s monument, also on the waterfront.
Two new councillors were sworn in prior to the public meeting. They are Gary MacKay and Margaret VanIderstine.
Also in attendance were Councillors Paula MacLean, Sandra Gordon, Marlene MacNeill and Mayor Paul White.
