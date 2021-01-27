I walk in and there’s all my friends. There’s the lady with the camo hoodie. There’s the guy with the black golf shirt. There’s the couple with matching toques and bulky jackets. There’s the lady with the lovely pink knit sweater. There’s the guy with the obviously way too tight gym shorts, and there’s all the guys, me included, with ball caps and headphones. All ages. All shapes. All sizes. Yep, it’s a pretty diverse group that goes walking three or four times a week at Credit Union Place in Summerside.
I first went in the winter of 2017. Retired, bored, restless, and waiting to travel, I needed to do something and was limited to inside walking by a slight chronic lung problem that keeps me from being outside in cold, cold weather. Hands down it’s the best public walking track in PEI. Indoors, temperature controlled, three lanes, rubberized track that circles the seating in the arena. Basically, four laps and you’ve done 1 kilometre, give or take. It’s set up so the two inside lanes go one direction for walkers and the outside lane, which is reserved for runners, goes the opposite direction.
Recreational walking is not a competition, but for some reason I seem to look at it that way. Because of my age, and tragically short legs, I’ve discovered I’m not as fast a walker as I thought. So one thing about walking is you have to be prepared to get passed by others ... a lot.
I’m amazed at the speed of some of my contemporaries, gazelle-like strides have them bounding past me in a split second. Since I like to go about 5 kilometres, this means having the mental ability to absorb being passed several times, by the same person.
Passes come in many forms. I like to walk in the middle lane, so I’m often passed on the inside lane, and since I’m wearing headphones, you never see it coming. Then there’s the split pass. That’s two individuals walking together, who pass you with one on each side. Then there’s the double. Two people passing you at the same time, either on the right or left. It’s a little deflating. I don’t want to even discuss the group pass.
Having said that, I do occasionally have to make a pass myself, and there’s a lot of timing involved. Once you catch up to a person, you need to build up enough speed, not only to pass, but to pass and maintain a comfortable cushion in front once you’ve executed the maneuverer. People I pass frequently include a guy who is still wearing his winter boots, people my age walking with their parents, the occasional walker, using a walker, and those who appear to be recovering from some sort of leg or hip surgery. You take what you can get.
The runners are a whole different category. Sometimes a runner will pass me three times, on my same lap. Then you get the ‘keener’ runner/walkers who walk three or four laps and then run for the next three or four. They’re usually dressed like Boomer on his fifth straight day of spin class so you just have to grin and bear it.
My entire routine takes a little over an hour, and quite frankly it feels great at the end. Once I’m off the walking track, I have the challenge of avoiding one of several pitfalls on the drive home. So far I’ve managed not to stop at one of my favourite bakeries in Kensington for a cinnamon bun, despite passing almost daily. But I do admit to being guilty of making a quick McDonald’s stop, and last week I accidentally stopped and bought a new truck. At least the walking is free.
