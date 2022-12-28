Paul MacNeill

The most powerful word in the English language is your name. People warm when they are recognized or a stranger takes the time to ask. The second most important word is hello, a magical opening to a world of new people, new stories, new adventures.

COVID and inflation have combined over the past three years to put unprecedented strain on ordinary Islanders. The mental angst of COVID is by itself a major issue, now compounded by the war in Ukraine and the immediate byproduct of soaring gas and home heating fuel. Increasing interest rates are squeezing many homeowners and wanna be homeowners. The cost of everything is going through the roof.

