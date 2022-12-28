The most powerful word in the English language is your name. People warm when they are recognized or a stranger takes the time to ask. The second most important word is hello, a magical opening to a world of new people, new stories, new adventures.
COVID and inflation have combined over the past three years to put unprecedented strain on ordinary Islanders. The mental angst of COVID is by itself a major issue, now compounded by the war in Ukraine and the immediate byproduct of soaring gas and home heating fuel. Increasing interest rates are squeezing many homeowners and wanna be homeowners. The cost of everything is going through the roof.
Throw in a post tropical storm that kept the power off for up to three weeks and cranky has become a common personality trait. One local businessman told me he has never seen so many angry customers in the decade he’s been in business. And this is from a businessman not easily rattled by the odd f-bomb.
Sometimes it’s easy to forget the simplicity of personal interaction; sticking instead to the predictability of the solitude of our own little bubble.
Years ago I was (very modestly) involved in organizing the first Cloggeroo Island Folk Festival. It was, and is, the driving force of a small group of dedicated volunteers spearheaded by Kathleen Flanagan who dreamed of bringing the famous Irish traditional band, The Waterboys, to the Georgetown festival. Money and logistics didn’t allow it to happen, but I thought of Kathleen and her dream while in Sligo, Ireland last October.
A group of a dozen enthusiastic, but not particularly talented golfers, headed out to find a place for dinner. It was Thursday night so our expectations of success were not great. We happened upon an upscale restaurant that surprisingly did have a table big enough to fit us. To the right of the reception desk, an older lady sat with a glass of red wine and a newspaper. That was all the opening I needed to walk a few steps over and say hello. I opened by saying I love to see people reading the paper.
We bantered back and forth and she proudly said she was a published poet, but many years before as a child. One of Britain’s largest daily newspapers had called for submissions and promised to pay the princely sum of £1 for any poems published. In a harbinger of the poor reputation much of journalism is held in today, the paper stiffed the 11-year-old poet. Decades later it still rankled her.
I asked if she remembered the poem. She recited it without missing a beat.
My Mother so gay
Is kept busy all the day
She cleans and she washes
She brushes and she sweeps
She never loses any time by sleep ...
It went on a bit longer, then she spoke about a cat themed poem her friend had written. As an aside she mentioned her friend’s husband, Steve Wickham, was a member of The Waterboys, a fiddler who also played on U2’s powerful anthem Sunday Bloody Sunday. He just recently announced his decision to stop touring with The Waterboys. I mentioned Kathleen’s dream.
Within a few minutes our table was ready, my new friend and I said goodbye. A bit later she walked into the dining room to deliver a piece of paper on which she had handwritten her poem on one side and friend’s poem on the other. The beauty of a handwritten note will someday soon be lost to time. Our schools don’t even teach cursive writing anymore. It’s a loss on many levels.
I’ve kept that note as a reminder of how powerful saying hello can be. This lady, Frances Devaney, who I will likely never meet again, made me recognize again the importance of simple kindness.
We’ve all been short with each other these last three years. It’s an important reality to recognize.
I hope 2023 is the year we all say hello a little bit more. And who knows, maybe we can even figure a way to bring Steve Wickham to Cloggeroo and make Kathleen’s dream a reality.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.