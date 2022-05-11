Tetiana Shumliak was asleep in bed when the message came from her mother in Dnipro, Ukraine that she will never forget.
“The war has started. Russia attacks us!”
Since that hellish night, Ukraine has been under siege from Russian attacks for 76 days and counting. Tetiana, 28, and her husband Viacheslav, 30, who work at Ponds Edge Farms in Little Pond, say it has been terrible following the war in their homeland from so far away.
Viacheslav’s parents have been living under Russian occupation in the southern city of Melitopol, his hometown, since early in the war. Russian forces control much of southern Ukraine and are reportedly attempting to create a land bridge between Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, and Russia itself.
“They try to join our lands to Russia, so they kidnap all people who disagree. Moreover, they block the way for people who want to go to free lands of Ukraine,” he said.
Tetiana also considers the city of 150,000 her home, having moved there at the age of 16 for schooling from the nearby village of Vysoke where she grew up.
While Viacheslav’s parents live under unwanted Russian rule, Tetiana’s mother and siblings left for the Czech Republic after two months of war, realizing nowhere in Ukraine is truly safe.
The couple moved to eastern PEI in November 2021. They almost never paid attention to the news before the war, but now they consume it from home constantly and call home often.
Sometimes Viacheslav has not been able to communicate with his parents in Melitopol. At one point he had no word from them for 10 days.
“It is so terrifying when you don’t know what happens to your closest people,” he said. “The worst thing is when I don’t have any connection with my parents, because sometimes Russia jams communications in the occupied territories.”
But they are proud of the “incredible” Ukrainian army and the bravery of civilians for asserting Ukraine’s right to its own destiny.
“This war has one more time shown that Ukraine isn’t Russian. We are different people. We want to develop and choose Europe and the US and Canada as our friends, but Russia and (Vladimir) Putin doesn’t want to let us choose our own way. We just want to be free and live on our land as we want.”
Both are fervently hoping for a Ukrainian victory and for Russia to never “prevent Ukraine from making its own choice” again.
Support from Western countries including Canada has helped give their country a fighting chance, but more weapons and humanitarian aid is needed to achieve that goal, they said.
Before coming to PEI, the couple also lived in Bulgaria, England and Sweden. After working on a dairy farm in Sweden, they decided to accept a job offer in Little Pond to do the same.
They have found Islanders to be kind with a “beautiful nature” and hope to stay here a long time.
For another Ukrainian in Little Pond, Oleksandra Maksiuk, every day now starts and ends with worry and reading news about the war. She misses her family, friends and her previous life and talks to them two or three times a week.
Her loved ones in the Poltava region are relatively safe, as the area has not been heavily targeted like some, but there have still been a handful of missile attacks.
Ms Maksiuk’s grandmother lives in Myrhorod, about halfway between Kyiv and Kharkiv. Her windows have trembled from missile attacks.
As the war drags on, she is “so proud” of her country, both the military and civilians.
“Firstly we have to rely on our own strength,” she said.
She’s also grateful for help from the West, but wants countries still buying Russian oil and gas to stop because it is “supporting terrorism” and financing Putin’s war effort.
The European Union has proposed a ban on importing Russian oil, but it appears Hungary will block the embargo, which has to be approved by all EU countries.
“With this money Russia received, Putin and his (government) make a lot of missiles that destroy my country. It is really important to stop buying Russian gas and I thank the countries that have already stopped doing that.”
It’s also important, she said, not to trust disinformation spread by Russia about Ukraine and the war, which it calls a special military operation.
Ms Maksiuk supports Ukraine’s desire to join the EU, which has been pushed heavily by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the war began.
“Besides a great army, we have creative and smart brains, so we have a lot of things we can demonstrate to all the world.”
