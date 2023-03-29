Editor’s Note: KC and her husband CK, from Taiwan, are one of a growing number of families who have moved to eastern PEI to be closer to sons or daughters attending a Buddhist monastery.
My husband and I went to our first curling game a few days ago.
It was my first time watching a sports game in Canada, and my first time watching a sports game in my life, and I was not prepared for what would happen. All I knew was the sport was called curling, and we called it Bing Hu, which means frozen teapot. I never understood what this sport was all about. Why would you throw a frozen teapot and then keep brushing it with something that looks like a mop? But, since I was curious about what this game was all about, and it was right here in Montague close to where I live, and I wanted to know what was happening around here, so I went.
Whenever I try to participate in a different event here, I feel timid because I’m Asian. I’m new here, and I’m unsure if I will do something that makes people think I’m weird. So, I’m always cautious about people looking at me weirdly. But on this particular day I was very fortunate to run into good people.
We arrived early to check the venue and familiarize ourselves with the environment.
When we arrived, we found: Wow! How come it was so cold? At this point, we realized: Of course, it’s cold here. How else would there be a field of ice for frozen teapots to skate on.
Then as we looked at the row of cold metal seats, even before we realized that was where we were going to sit, a kind volunteer gave us cardboard and gestured for us to sit on it.
But we weren’t wearing enough clothes, so the cold air kept seeping into us. Well, we’ll take what we can get.
It was also the first time I heard the Canadian national anthem in the stadium, and I was very moved. It’s been a long time since I’ve heard united patriotic voices proudly singing their country’s national anthem.
During the game, although I couldn’t understand much of it, which prompted me to go home and start learning more about the sport on the internet, a lady next to me was concerned that she was blocking my view. She was willing to crouch down and even sit on the floor, even though I repeatedly told her I could see.
I am grateful for the two friendly people I met at the game. Although it was cold, they made me feel warm, and they eased my nerves when I first arrived. And next time, I will wear a lot and bring a mat and blanket. Plus, I’ll know what’s happening and yell like everyone else.
