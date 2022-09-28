HARBOUR WARMING INSIDE.jpg

The aroma of fresh brewed coffee complemented the inviting ambience of the warming centre in Murray Harbour Saturday morning. Snacks and hot beverages were provided in the morning and soup was on the menu later in the day for those without power to cook meals at their homes. Heather Moore photo

Warming centres across eastern PEI offered a welcome respite for many Islanders without power in the days after Fiona’s wrath.

For many they were the only option to charge their cell phones, which took on greater importance without internet service. The warming centres also offered water and in some cases warm coffee and tea.

Souris CAO Shelley LaVie served up some coffee while Liz Chaisson and Mayor Joanne Dunphy stocked supplies at the warming centre set up at the Eastern Kings Sportsplex after Hurricane Fiona. More than 50 people stopped in by mid afternoon Sunday to charge their devices and enjoy some refreshments. Charlotte MacAulay photo

