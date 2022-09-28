The aroma of fresh brewed coffee complemented the inviting ambience of the warming centre in Murray Harbour Saturday morning. Snacks and hot beverages were provided in the morning and soup was on the menu later in the day for those without power to cook meals at their homes. Heather Moore photo
Souris CAO Shelley LaVie served up some coffee while Liz Chaisson and Mayor Joanne Dunphy stocked supplies at the warming centre set up at the Eastern Kings Sportsplex after Hurricane Fiona. More than 50 people stopped in by mid afternoon Sunday to charge their devices and enjoy some refreshments. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Warming centres across eastern PEI offered a welcome respite for many Islanders without power in the days after Fiona’s wrath.
For many they were the only option to charge their cell phones, which took on greater importance without internet service. The warming centres also offered water and in some cases warm coffee and tea.
Rae Lynn Downey, emergency operations coordinator for Three Rivers, said the town’s three warming centres were well used from Saturday on.
The Montague fire hall had as many as 60 visitors at a time, many from nearby apartment buildings. Ms Downey credited retired firefighters and Fire Chief Danny Thomson for “graciously” keeping the centre open day and night to meet peoples’ needs. The building remained open overnight Sunday and power was restored on Monday.
The Cardigan fire hall saw as many as 30 people at a time. The fire department set up a hose outside for people without water at their homes to fill buckets.
The warming centres had enough gas to keep generators running throughout the weekend. The generator being used in Cardigan had gas tanks big enough to run for three or four days on a single fill-up, Ms Downey said.
As of Monday, Three Rivers staff were taking over to man the centres, including the third in Lower Montague.
Ms Downey said she had heard many stories from residents who had trees fall on their roof. The biggest recurring theme in the days following the hurricane was the sense of community support.
“Personally, I was really impressed with the outpouring of support from private citizens,” she said. “You wouldn’t believe how many people came up to us asking how they could help.”
In just one example of people going out of their way to help, when a lady showed up without a phone charger, another lady who was going to the store for something else came back with a new one for her. Later on the charger was left at the fire hall for anyone to use.
“It just speaks to the community,” Ms Downey said.
