It’s a funny thing, politics. American angst over the last four years became our angst. We lived the Trump era almost as if a border did not exist. Maybe it’s the 24-hour news cycle, social media and the spread of misinformation too often built on anger that flows freely onto our televisions, computer and phone screens. Or the slow creep of populist, hard right politics in our country. Regardless, a collective sigh of relief was released when Joe Biden was sworn in as 46th President of the United States.
The Biden era begins what we hope is a normalization of our relationship, marked by the longest unprotected border in the world. In one of his first acts, the new president cancelled permits for the Keystone Pipeline, a mega project vital to Alberta’s interests. Some will cheer, but many Canadian families will be hurt.
So how can Canada and the United States symbolically rebuild strained relations? Perhaps by righting a wound allowed to fester for 246 years.
In 1775 Marblehead Regiment privateers, under the order of George Washington (yup, that George), sailed north as part of Washington’s first naval expedition of the Revolutionary War. The marauders overstepped the general’s orders when they landed on PEI - then known as St. John’s Island - by taking Acting Governor Phillips Callbeck and Surveyor General Thomas Wright, hostage. The raiders also stole our 59 ounce, silver, Great Seal issued six years earlier by the king. A diplomatic furor between the British and the man who would become America’s first president ensued.
The Great Seal of St. John’s Island was never recovered.
Fast forward to 1959 when a Salem, Massachusetts journalist by the name of Hartwell Daley arrived on PEI to become managing editor of the Journal-Pioneer’s Charlottetown bureau. He would later become the first journalism instructor at Holland College.
Daley worked on the Massachusetts Senate campaign of a young, handsome and ambitious politician by the name of John F. Kennedy. They were friends. Later when JFK became president, Daley suggested he deliver a replica of the Great Seal to PEI. Kennedy agreed, details to be determined, but potentially in a second term. There is no official record of this promise that I am aware of, just a story told by Daley to my father when they worked together at the Journal-Pioneer in the early 1960s. JFK never made it to PEI. He was assassinated November 22, 1963.
But there is an oddity of Island history that lends credence. In 1964 a young Senator Ted Kennedy flew to PEI to deliver the convocation address to St. Dunstan’s University. Why would the brother of a slain American president, himself an ambitious US Senator, visit a rural Canadian outpost with not an eligible voter in sight? Kennedy could speak at any university in America, each and every one offering greater political reward. It is said this trip was at least in part the Kennedy family’s way of keeping JFK’s promise to Hartwell Daley.
And this all brings us back to Joe Biden and his theme of unity, part of which is mending fences internationally. Traditionally the first foreign trip of any new American president (save Trump) is Canada.
It’s not every day a US president can invoke Washington, Kennedy and Canadian-US relations by righting a historical wrong. Returning a replica of our stolen Great Seal would be such a moment.
President Joe Biden should visit the Birthplace of Confederation, fulfill a promise made by JFK and right the wrong of Washington’s overly zealous privateers. The 246th anniversary of the raid is November 17-18, 2021.
Our countries share an undefended border, intertwined economies, family and friends. Each is the other’s greatest ally. Sometimes friends need to kiss and make up. We need it after the last four years.
What better way than to see President Biden and Air Force 1 land in Charlottetown to deliver a make-good gift to our enduring friendship.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(1) comment
The arrival of Air Force 1 at Charlottetown International airport would be a showstopper. But nothing can equal Trump's Train Wreck ... it was impossible to turn away!
