A trace of mold on that block of cheddar cheese? Scrape if off and carry on making the sandwich. No muss, no fuss, no bother and above all no waste.
Older generations, and others today, don’t squander food.
But then along comes best-before dates on the labels of edibles offered in obscene abundance on grocery store shelves. Good judgment, or commonsense relinquished to the purveyors of foodstuffs?
There is no argument that dates on time-sensitive products such as milk and meat or chicken are necessary for consumers.
However, when we see an increase of 40 to 45 per cent in rural food bank clients the situation is troublesome.
Last week 67 families requested help from the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank in Lower Montague, the largest increase in years.
This in just one small corner of PEI, a province affectionately dubbed A Million Acre Farm, The Garden Province or Spud Island in more financially stable times.
The plight is similar in Souris where that community’s food bank is seeing as many as 24 families reaching out for help to put food on the dinner table. This compares to a previous 10 or 15 families.
So, while Canadians toss out 63 per cent of the food that could have been eaten, people are going hungry. Food waste in Canada is obscene.
A total of 355 million tonnes of food produced in Canada is lost or wasted every year. The price tag on this loss is $49 billion collectively for the country. To break it down $1,766 is spent by average Canadian households on food that is wasted. (Circular Economy Month - Waste Reduction Week in Canada)
This while 32 per cent of Canadians oppose the removal of best-before dates on applicable foodstuffs.
Undeniably adding the date a product was packaged gets a robust thumbs up, but who is actually in control here? The companies that stamp best-before dates on labels or easily swayed consumers?
For those in the midst of harvesting successful veggie gardens it might be a nice gesture to share any extras with a neighbour or someone you know who might appreciate some free produce.
Bet dollars to donuts no one looks for a best-before date on those carrots, squash or cukes. After all freshness basically comes down to smell, sight and feel.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
