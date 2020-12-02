Ah, the Christmas shopping list. Many are familiar with the process: itemize gift ideas, match them with a list of recipient’s names, check it twice, put your head down and off you go.
So, you pull your rig into a surprisingly empty parking lot. A sign on the shop door reads ‘Closed.’
No time to dwell on the why, how or when. On to the next store.
The interior there appears dark and sheets of opaque paper hide any view of merchandise or people who might be inside. A hand-printed sign on the storefront window announces ‘Out of Business’ in large block letters.
And so on and so on.
It is 2020 and the scenario is potentially real. Businesses are in the eye of the storm - for now.
But decreased flows of foot traffic and silenced cash registers can spell disaster for local economies.
Blame the pandemic if you wish, but the crux of survival is patronage - year-round support, especially in the lead-up to Christmas.
The holiday season is said to be one of the busiest shopping times of year in the retail sector.
Even in an average year business owners hold their collective breath that nasty weather won’t interfere with list-toting shoppers coming into their store.
Add that concern to the pandemic luring more consumers to online shopping sites, the anxiety of another lockdown, reluctance to be in crowded spaces and job insecurity for many, and the worry compounds.
For many across the region a drive to the store requires about 10 to 20 minutes travel time. (More time to focus on shopping local rather than travelling to the city or the mainland.)
Shopping in Nova Scotia or New Brunswick isn’t an option of late due to border closures.
We are all familiar with how the storyline plays out. If you don’t support local business there’s a risk it could be gone the next time you need it.
It’s been said before but bears repeating, make no bones about it, support local and everyone benefits.
Shopping local isn’t just about spending money in your community, it is also about being respectful of businesses and the over-and-above effort they invest in making their space as safe as possible for all of us. Entrepreneurs can lose their livelihood and all who work for them can lose their jobs.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
