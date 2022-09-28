I’m going to be honest and tell you I’m struggling with the right ‘tone’ for this week’s column. As I write this, I’m in Waterloo, Ontario looking after my 3 and 6-year-old granddaughters while their parents are away, but that also took me away from family when Fiona slammed into the province on Saturday.
It was desperately hard being separated from Heather and my anxiety level was off the charts as I followed from afar, and with today’s technology, knew exactly when things turned brutal. There’s almost a guilty feeling mixed in there too, knowing you’re safe and sound and worrying about loved ones from a thousand miles away who were clearly in harm’s way. Tens of thousands of Islanders were in harm’s way.
I first spoke to Heather about 4 am, the storm was raging, and multiple trees were already down, but the darkness shielded her from seeing just how bad it was, just as it shielded all Islanders who sustained massive to catastrophic damage from seeing how bad it was. Heather lived through Hurricane Juan in 2003, and one of the first things she said to me was it was worse than she thought, and from her perspective, nothing at all like Juan. This was like five freight trains passing by the bedroom window for five straight hours.
As dawn broke, while the wind still howled and it was too dangerous to go outside, you could start to see the damage around the house. Trees had fallen on the roof, on the garage, against the garage, across the driveway and on the back deck. By the grace of God, these trees all fell in a way that did little to no damage.
Thousands of others weren’t so lucky, some are homeless. Roofs ripped off homes, cottages, schools and businesses. I absorbed all this from afar, thinking I know how it must feel, but in reality, not having any idea. Heather knows. People who lived through this know.
Which brings me to my 3 and 6-year-old grandkids. Healthy, happy, and if anything, I was desperately trying to keep what was happening from them, while being constantly on the phone or texting with Heather. Paisley has a fear of tornadoes and thunderstorms with lightning. So I was doing my best to shield her, but at the same time could not stop thinking about all the 3 and 6-year-olds, in fact kids of all ages on the Island who spent a night of what I am sure was sheer terror. I know kids are resilient, but how do you soothe young minds after an experience like this? I think the answer is ‘time’, but this could take awhile.
When I look at the photos of all the trees blanketing our house, I can’t help but look at where they fell, and what would have happened if they fell one foot to the right, or two feet to the left. I’m not an overly religious person, but I’m convinced an angel was looking over Heather Saturday night. But let me take that a step further. The Island sustained massive catastrophic damage. The recovery will be long, arduous, patience testing and painstaking. The cost will be in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Some things, as we knew them are lost forever.
