Souris Town Council has offered to split the difference on an exorbitant water bill with the Souris Harbour Authority Incorporated (SHAI). An undetected water line break resulted in an estimated 20 million imperial gallons of fresh water leaking into the harbour.
The motion to deduct $5,000 from a $14,000 water bill the harbour authority received was passed by a vote of 4-1.
When SHAI received the water bill for July - September 2020 the total was $14,000. Normally the water usage for that time of year would be in the range of $2,300.
After an investigation SHAI found the leak was running for an undetermined amount of time over the three-month period, SHAI manager Andy Daggett explained in a letter to council.
In addition to a request for a break on the bill, Mr Daggett appealed to council for a way to avoid a repeat of this sort of incident.
“This is the second leak in the last two years which together has cost us about $20,000 and we need some way to detect leaks before they get to this point,” Mr Daggett said.
Between April and June 2019 another leak occurred with the loss of approximately 10 million gallons of water.
“There is no way to know when a line breaks except to hear the water running or see evidence of a break on the surface of the ground.”
Many of the harbour authority lines run under wharves making a break or leak “nearly impossible to detect.”
Purchasing their own remote meter reader at the cost of approximately $3,000-$4,000 would allow SHAI staff to monitor and hopefully avoid further leaks.
Councillors Kenny Peters, Wanda Bailey, Boyd Leard and Thelma MacDonald voted in favour of the motion.
“Obviously they lost a lot, but we can’t suffer that either,” Councillor Peters said.
Councillor Frankie Chaisson voted against the motion, not because he didn’t agree in principle.
“They do (produce a lot of income) in this town and we have to think about that,” Coun Chaisson said.
“I personally thought we should give them a bigger break.”
Councillor Ian MacDonald recused himself from the discussion and vote citing conflict of interest as he is a SHAI board member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.