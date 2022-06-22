Souris residents will see a $26.70 increase on their June water bill.
The upturn from $136.74 to $163.44 was a scheduled increase recommended by IRAC. The change can be attributed to increased operating costs and expenses related to the new addition to the treatment plant.
In April 2023 the quarterly bill will be increased again to $195.99. Prior to this water rates in the town remained stable for the past 10 years.
The town has applied for funding for a new roof for the Eastern Kings Sportsplex and the hope is to have it installed before the rink opens in the fall.
Early estimates indicate the project could cost $500,000, with the province paying half.
The rink board has been dealing with major leaks for some time with the latest happening over the canteen area of the structure that was built in 1979.
Another step has been added to the list for the town in dealing with a derelict building at 80 Main Street.
In light of the fact the former Leard Menswear building was registered as a provincial heritage building in 2010, the town may need to have a heritage permit issued before they can move ahead with possibly demolishing it.
CAO Shelley LaVie has already begun the process of applying for that permit.
The town has also sent a notice to the owner, Kier Kenny of Charlottetown, indicating they have 60 days to complete repairs or demolish the building. If nothing is done within that timeline the town can demolish it. The building has fallen into disrepair over the past few years despite its heritage status.
“It’s really more of a hazard than it is an unsightly premise at this point,” Ms LaVie said, noting the sandstone foundation is caved in on two sides, the sidewalk in the front is leaning in underneath the building, most of the windows are cracked and there are substantial holes in the roof which has caused the ceiling to fall in.
Councillor Wanda Bailey said time is not on their side at this point.
“You never know, if we get a big wind it might just collapse,” she said.
In the meantime caution tape will be placed around the structure.
In other council business Donnie Aitken, who has been acting as interim fire chief of the Souris Volunteer Fire Department since March was officially appointed as chief through motion by council.
Mr Aitken, who has been a firefighter for 28 years, has held numerous positions with the department including secretary, training officer and captain.
Council voted to give donations to two events being hosted in the region. The Rollo Bay Fiddle Festival received $500 and the 2022 Canada International Tuna Cup Challenge received $300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.