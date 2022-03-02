The RCMP says Islanders being severely overcharged for water treatment equipment raises ethical questions.
Kings District RCMP Corporal Glenn Dudley said although there are no active files on this activity in Kings County, he is familiar with homeowners being solicited for thousands of dollars more than is reasonable for water equipment or services.
“There’s nothing criminal about what they’re doing, but would someone who is easily persuaded buy something? It’s the difference between legal and ethical,” he said.
Eustace Reeves, owner of Reeves Water Treatment Systems, says he has been getting calls from people across PEI who were allegedly overcharged through a high-pressure sales pitch at their door.
In one case, the homeowner was asked to pay about $9,000 for a unit Mr Reeves installs for less than $3,000.
“There have been cases where people have been quoted at least three or four times the regular price,” he said. “They’re preying on older people.”
In some cases, significant interest is built in over a 15-year period and the customers are elderly, he said.
Mr Reeves said he has spoken to Justice Minister Bloyce Thompson, Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker and Liberal leader Sonny Gallant about the issue because there is no legal mechanism to stop it in this province.
A Justice Department spokesperson said the department is aware of and is assessing Mr Reeves’ concerns regarding the sale of water treatment services to Islanders from out of province providers. Sales of this nature must be licensed under PEI’s Direct Sellers Act and must comply with provincial consumer protection legislation.
Mr Reeves said he first heard about this in 2018, when a homeowner in Miscouche paid almost $8,000 for equipment to treat iron in their water. He paid a visit, found no iron existed and had the purchase cancelled.
More recently, a Murray River couple contacted him to say they’d been told their names were selected from a survey and were offered a free First Aid kit to test their water.
“It’s awful,” Mr Reeves said. “Make sure you’re dealing with an established company and the prices you’re quoted are reasonable.”
Cpl Dudley said a friend of his in Stratford had a salesperson come to their house and offer a free gift, such as a First Aid kit, to hear the pitch.
“It’s a very intense presentation,” he said. “It’s to the point where you almost have to physically remove them from the house before they’ll take no (for an answer).”
While it’s technically not a scam, Cpl Dudley encourages people to be diligent if they find themselves in this situation.
“Tell them you want to get a couple more quotes from other businesses. Get them to break it down on a bill and itemize it. Make sure it’s a business,” he said. “If someone feels they’ve been defrauded, give us a call right away.”
