Construction work on the Montague waterfront will pause late July to allow the Montague Days Arts and Cultural Festival to proceed without disruption.
“Construction shouldn’t have any impact on the festival,” organizer Heather MacLean said.
The parking spaces just off the Confederation Trail entrance and other prime fireworks gazing locations should be complete by July 15, according to Three Rivers CAO Jill Walsh. This is before the festival which is set for the last weekend in July. The marina docks are also expected to be in place before the festival opens. Construction crews have agreed to pause work on the pavilion, sidewalks and amphitheatre until the fall.
Locals can expect regular Montague Days events such as live entertainment by local performers, family fun activities and fireworks with additional arts and culture elements this year.
The additions will be the effect of a partnership with DiverseCity.
DiverseCity is a touring festival which will celebrate Canadian Multiculturalism, diversity and inclusion through music, dance, displays, information and food in five Island locations this year.
Combined honors degree of journalism and political science from University of Kings College and Dalhousie University, 2017.
I enjoy researching and writing deep dive feature and investigative stories. Have tips? Let's talk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.