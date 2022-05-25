Earlier this spring the Pisquid River Enhancement Project (PREP) and the Hillsborough River Association (HRA) hosted a field trip for Mount Stewart Consolidated School’s Grade 4 class at Leards Pond on the Pisquid River, located directly east of the Shepherd’s Farm in the community of Pisquid. The focus of the educational trip was the annual rainbow smelt spawning run, which occurs between late March and early June on the Island.
Upon arrival at the farm, the students were greeted by approximately 30 bald eagles of various age classes that had been feasting on smelts in and below the Leards Pond bypass outlet. HRA president Dan McAskill took the opportunity to speak on the natural history of the eagles and the birds roosted in nearby trees for the duration of the trip.
The students were then treated to a hands-on smelt netting demonstration from the province’s Forests, Fish & Wildlife Division (FF&W), led by freshwater fish biologist Rosanne MacFarlane with assistance from wildlife technician Matthew Sheidow and Holland College Wildlife Conservation Technology intern Isaac Moore. Smelts were netted and briefly held in containers on land for the students to observe while the FF&W crew spoke on their life cycle and identifying characteristics.
PREP founder and director Clarence Ryan then spoke on the organizations’ tree-planting initiatives in the area, which have been ongoing for two decades. He pointed out multiple successful plantings in various stages of development and discussed measures undertaken to protect them, such as the installation of protective wire fencing which prevents beavers and hares from browsing.
Lastly, HRA president Dan McAskill offered a riparian ecology talk which covered trees, shrubs, and fungi, topography, wildlife habitat needs, the challenges of siltation, and riparian zone restoration and enhancement. He also elaborated on the natural history of rainbow smelts as well as their historical significance on the Island.
The students were thoroughly engaged throughout the field trip and displayed an impressive environmental awareness for their age. Profound thanks are due to all those involved, including Shepherd’s Farm proprietors Stephen and Cindy Cousins, vice-principal Melissa MacKinnon, Grade 4 and Core French teacher Carly Gray, team teacher Megan MacGregor, bus driver Sara Chambers, the Mount Stewart Consolidated School administration in general, and the parents who endorsed this trip.
