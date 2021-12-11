Last month the Pisquid River Enhancement Project (PREP) and the Hillsborough River Association (HRA) hosted a field trip for Mount Stewart Consolidated School’s Grade 3 class on the banks of the Pisquid.
The students were first treated to an electrofishing demonstration from the Forests, Fish & Wildlife Division, led by freshwater fish biologist Rosanne MacFarlane and wildlife technicians Matthew Sheidow and Thomas Bruce. They live-captured some of the fish present and the children were delighted to see and touch native brook trout, rainbow trout, and sticklebacks up close. Ms MacFarlane and Mr Sheidow showed the students how to identify each of the species and discussed their life cycles and use of various stream habitats.
PREP/HRA coordinator Nicolas Bergeron then spoke on the environmental challenges faced by the Island’s watershed groups, such as siltation and the measures undertaken by our watershed crews to combat it, including the installation of digger logs, brush mats, and sediment traps. He also spoke on fish habitat improvement for the endangered Atlantic salmon, amphibians, and aquatic macroinvertebrates (larval-stage insects), particularly the latter’s importance as a food source for our native fish populations.
Lastly, HRA president Dan McAskill offered a forest ecology talk, which included tree and shrub identification, the planting of rare native species in our watershed, aging trees using tree rings, wildlife habitat requirements, and riparian zone enhancement. He included some forest trivia, such as how the Parula Warbler uses old man’s beard lichen for nesting. During the walk, he assisted the students with a scavenger hunt involving local flora as well.
Mr Bergeron also touched on the importance of funding for non-profit environmental organizations, acknowledging the crucial support of the Atlantic Salmon Conservation Foundation, the PEI Government’s Watershed Management Fund, and the PEI Wildlife Conservation Fund.
According to Grade 3 teacher Michael Ellsworth, the students loved the field trip, and the organizers are confident these young minds left feeling inspired. Thanks are due to everyone else involved, including PREP director Clarence Ryan, educational assistants Ashley Hughes and Jovann Victor, bus driver Gerard Myers, the Mount Stewart Consolidated School administration, and the parents who endorsed this trip.
