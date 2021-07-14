What does decades of environmental stewardship look like?
It looks like hundreds of elementary school kids identifying species of trees, plants and, yes, bugs right in their own back yard.
What Grade 6 Souris Consolidated student of a particular era doesn’t have fond recollections of the ‘Plant project’?
It looks like farmers working hand in hand with watershed groups to ensure the industry can thrive right alongside natural habitats in the community.
It looks like streams being coaxed back to life through enhancement work.
It looks like salmon redds (nests made from gravel) growing larger every year.
It looks like a salt water marsh constructed through ingenuity to transform the Souris River watershed into a flourishing estuary.
It looks like Giant Irish Moss at the Basin Head Marine Protected Area.
It looks like 60-metre buffer zones along local waterways.
It looks like all community members getting excited about their environment.
It looks like finding funding opportunities to keep watershed projects afloat.
It looks like the work of renowned community leader Fred Cheverie.
Congratulations on receiving the Canadian Wildlife Federation’s Roland Michener Conservation Award, we salute you.
Charlotte MacAulay
