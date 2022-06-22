It’s not unusual to hear the distant roar of airplanes in the skies above eastern PEI. But while the trails of exhaust left behind are typically created by commercial aircraft or the occasional private plane, the space is also a corridor of sorts for numerous military aircraft, both foreign and domestic.
But don’t expect to extract much information from the various military forces about what they’re up to.
In recent months, The Graphic has used an app called Flightradar24 to sporadically track a number of military flights flying over this province. The app, which shows air traffic data worldwide, tracks flights through various technologies such as automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast, plus more common technologies such as satellite and radar.
The Flightradar24 website says common aircraft models not visible on its app includes “most military aircraft.” But, some flights are indeed picked up on the app.
Some examples this year include two US Air Force flights on Friday, March 25. That day around noon, a Lockheed EC-130H Hercules was en route from St John’s, Newfoundland to Bangor, Maine. Later the same day, around 5 pm, a C-130T Hercules was also en route from St John’s to Bangor.
On Monday, March 28, a US Air Force Boeing KC-46A Pegasus took a round trip starting at the Pease Air National Guard Base in New Hampshire. The route went over southern New Brunswick, PEI and Newfoundland before turning back and flying over Nova Scotia before returning to the base.
The following day, a British Royal Air Force Airbus A400M took off from Bangor and passed over the Summerside area while en route to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, England.
Ian Petchenik, media and community relations for Flightradar24, said these military flights are “normal flights that occur with regularity as aircraft transit the area for training missions and the like.”
The Graphic made Freedom of Information requests regarding all of these flights. A request regarding the two US Air Force flights was made to the National Guard Bureau, while a request was made to the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense for the RAF flight.
The British government responded to the request by stating the flight in question came after “supporting the deployment of helicopters to Exercise Noctem Warrior in the USA.”
When asked for further details, a Royal Air Force spokesperson said Noctem Warrior involves exercises in desert areas in preparation for deployment in the Middle East or Africa. “The A400M, along with other Air Transport assets provides support to this exercise, assisting with the deployment, resupply and redeployment,” the spokesperson said.
There’s scant information about the exercise, but Lion’s Roar, a UK Royal Air Force publication, ran a brief article in its winter 2019 edition about members of the Joint Helicopter Support Squadron training in the California desert “to prepare the crews for future deployments such as Mali.”
A spokesperson for the US Northern Command’s public affairs office gave no specifics about the precise nature of Noctem Warrior, but she noted there was a recent event in California.
“I assume it’s a transit flight,” she said of the specific flight mentioned by The Graphic. “It might be a recurring exercise.”
The spokesperson didn’t believe any specific exercise activity took place over PEI, noting if there was such an exercise, it would have been publicly announced “especially (in) Canada, as it’s more sensitive than the US to an operation.”
In any case, even though these flights were within Canadian airspace, a spokesperson for National Defense had no information regarding those flights or Noctem Warrior, although: “it’s not unusual to have US military aircraft in the Atlantic region.”
