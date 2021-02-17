Wayne Campbell has taken on the role of chief with the Souris Volunteer Fire Department.
Mr Campbell first joined the department 21 years ago when then-chief the late Gerald Clinton, asked him to consider it.
“They needed members and I figured I could contribute,” Mr Campbell said.
Being deputy chief for the past two-and-a-half years, and acting chief since Colin LaVie resigned in November 2020, Mr Campbell doesn’t see his role changing drastically.
He makes sure equipment is up to date and ensures reports are current for the fire marshal’s office.
He said as it stands, when the department responds to a fire call they all work well together.
“I’m confident of the crew we have,” Mr Campbell said.
“They are a great bunch of fellows to work with and everybody works together so it makes the job a lot easier.”
Mr Campbell looks forward to adding new members to the crew as they are looking to fill three positions recently vacated.
There is already a list of applicants and a decision will be made in the coming weeks as members of the department will bring recommendations to town council which will make the final decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.