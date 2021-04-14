Wayne Phelan will represent the Conservative Party of Canada in Cardigan for the second straight election after defeating Blair MacPhail for the nomination on Saturday.
The result sets up a rematch between Mr Phelan and Liberal incumbent Lawrence MacAulay, who won by 4,500 votes in 2019.
Cardigan Conservative Association president Phil MacDougall said the vote totals for each candidate would not be released. Each candidate gave speeches Friday night at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague, followed by voting that evening and through the day Saturday in Stratford.
Mr Phelan said Mr MacPhail “did a great job” with his campaign and that it was “very close.”
Issues of importance to Mr Phelan include rural internet infrastructure, which he spoke about at length Friday evening, as well as a better plan for the environment and a strategy to help the country through the pandemic.
“We are a small island, but there’s absolutely zero reason why proper infrastructure isn’t in place so your children and my children can open up a business in Wood Islands and work from home,” he told supporters in reference to reliable internet.
Mr Phelan said he’d like to see a focus on creating future employment coming out of the pandemic. While the Canada Emergency Response Benefit rollout had some issues, citizens needed the financial support.
“It may not have been the best plan, but from the information they had at the time, it looked to be the best plan. Something had to be done.”
Closer to home, he said he has faith in Dr Heather Morrison’s leadership through the pandemic and doesn’t believe conspiracy theories about the virus or vaccines.
The candidate acknowledged some people “didn’t see an option in the Conservative party last time,” in part he said because it lacked a proper plan for climate change.
“The environment to me is one of the biggest things. You can carbon tax all you want, but it’s not going to get you anywhere. We need to get major countries off coal,” he said, suggesting natural gas as a better alternative.
Mr Phelan was complimentary of Mr MacAulay, who has represented Cardigan since 1988 and held several cabinet posts, but said the time is ripe for a change in the riding, adding he doesn’t see any leadership coming from Ottawa.
“Lawrence is a great guy and you won’t meet anyone in this riding he hasn’t impacted,” he said. “I’m not the type to run a slander campaign. (But) I feel a lot of people in this riding think it’s long time for him to go.”
Regarding the election sometime in the future, Mr Phelan would like to see it delayed until the fall given the pandemic, saying the country is not ready for one in the spring.
At Friday’s event, Mr MacPhail spoke about the need for a new year-round vessel for the ferry service in Wood Islands, sustainable employment for eastern PEI and a strategy to better serve seniors.
Mr MacDougall said both candidates helped grow the membership leading up to the nomination. Voter turnout was lower than he would have hoped, but he said the outcome was clear.
