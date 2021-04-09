Wayne Phelan will represent the Conservative Party of Canada in Cardigan for the second straight election after defeating Blair MacPhail in the nomination on Saturday.
The result sets up a rematch between Mr Phelan and Liberal incumbent Lawrence MacAulay, who won by 4,500 votes in 2019.
Cardigan Conservative association president Phil MacDougall said the vote totals would not be released. Each candidate gave speeches Friday night at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre, followed by voting that evening and through the day Saturday in Montague and Stratford.
Mr Phelan said Mr MacPhail “did a great job” with his campaign and that it was “very close.”
Issues of importance to him include rural internet infrastructure, which he spoke about at length Friday evening, as well as a better plan for the environment and a strategy to help the country through the pandemic.
“We are a small island, but there’s absolutely zero reason why proper infrastructure isn’t in place so your children and my children can open up a business in Wood Islands and work from home,” he told supporters.
Mr Phelan was complimentary of Mr MacAulay, who has represented Cardigan since 1988 and held several cabinet posts, but said the time is ripe for a change in the riding, adding he doesn’t see any leadership coming from Ottawa.
“Lawrence is a great guy and you won’t meet anyone in this riding he hasn’t impacted,” he said. “I’m not the type to run a slander campaign. (But) I feel a lot of people in this riding think it’s long time for him to go.”
Regarding the election itself, Mr Phelan would like to see it delayed until the fall given the pandemic.
(0) comments
