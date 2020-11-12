Wayne Spin’s eight-year run as a town councillor in Kings County has come to an end.
The Three Rivers councillor in Ward 10 announced on his Facebook page that he submitted his resignation, effective October 28.
Mr Spin spent two terms on Montague council, then won a seat on Three Rivers council after the amalgamation. But he suffered a health crisis in 2014 with two heart attacks and bleeding ulcers which put him in intensive care, and earlier this year he suffered a mini-stroke.
“I haven’t really felt good the last little while,” he said. “I just thought maybe it’s time to really slow down and worry about myself and my family.”
The 55-year-old had taken a three-month leave of absence that would have run out on November 10.
Mr Spin said between his health, a desire for more family time and a loss of passion for the job, he felt it was fair to residents of his ward to step aside.
“I’m either all in or I’m not in. I figured if I can’t give 150 per cent of my time, it’s not right for the residents of Ward 10,” he said.
Mr Spin was first elected to Montague council in 2012. A top priority for him was the growth of the Montague Summer Days festival - and its spectacular fireworks.
“It has come a long way ... I was really proud of that accomplishment,” he said.
Former Montague mayor Richard Collins credited Mr Spin, previously his campaign manager for two mayoral elections, for an “outstanding job” on the growth of Summer Days.
“He worked really, really hard to make that a success,” Mr Collins said. “For that, I give Coun Spin a lot of credit. It’s a regret Three Rivers is losing him as a councillor.”
Mr Collins described the outgoing councillor as a workaholic when he sat on Montague council.
“I think he was certainly a people person. I think he did everything he could to help his fellow citizens as a councillor. He really worked at it. He was sincere and the people who elected him knew that.”
Mr Spin counts the arrival of the Boys & Girls Club in Montague and the addition of lights to the Cardigan baseball fields as other milestones during his municipal career. He also supported the amalgamation of several municipalities into the Town of Three Rivers.
Three Rivers mayor Ed MacAulay said Mr Spin’s resignation came as a big surprise.
“He’s given a lot to the Town of Montague, and Three Rivers the last couple of years. He’ll be missed for sure.”
The veteran councillor led by example and his experience was an asset in the early days of Three Rivers’ existence, Mr MacAulay said.
“He’s very approachable, popular among people. He knows everybody and everybody knows Wayne. His presence is going to be missed. He had a real concern for the growth of Three Rivers.”
Mr Spin said he sees himself as an average Joe trying to do what’s right for residents, and he’ll miss dealing with people in the community.
“Today I can say I’m proud of my accomplishments and hold my head high. Instead of sitting at the coffee shop and complaining about what’s wrong in the area, maybe I did help make a difference, or I tried to anyway.”
In retirement, he looks forward to spending more time with his wife, Cindy, and 13-year-old daughter, Lily who has autism.
Mr Spin said he’d like to get involved with Special Olympics for that reason. He’s also still involved with the Heart & Stroke Foundation, the Montague Lions Club and PEI Housing Corporation. He also has a long history of coaching and managing youth sports teams.
“It’s been a great ride.”
Mr Spin said he’d like to see a contested nomination to fill theseat, to bring new ideas to the table.
The byelection in Ward 10 must take place within six months of Mr Spin’s resignation, according to Kip Ready, communications officer for the Department of Fisheries and Communities.
PEI’s Municipal Governance Act also stipulates it must be on a Monday. That would make April 26, 2021 the last possible date to hold the byelection.
So far Larry Creed is the only candidate to publicly express an interest in vying for the vacant council seat.
This will be the second byelection to be called in the past six months.
In June Isaac MacIntyre, representing Ward 9, resigned with the intent to focus more on his career. That seat was filled in September by Paul Morrison who was unopposed.
