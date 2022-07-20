Day after day we hear about more problems with what’s going on at Charlottetown City Hall. All is well, says the mayor. No problem, says Jamie Fox, the only minister with the power to call an investigation. Besides the irksome payout to Peter Kelly, we have become aware of major problems in how the city is being run and the significant impact of this poor management. Our premier needs to step in and see that a proper investigation is started immediately. The people who hold power on this Island must take responsibility and consider everyone’s welfare when making decisions.
Municipal elections are coming up this fall and provincial elections next fall. It’s very evident there needs to be a big shakeup in our governing institutions, but that’s not going to happen if voters don’t take their responsibility seriously to elect candidates who will work for all and have the skills to do so. Using an antiquated election system is a big barrier, as well.
Premier King professed to be in favour of proportional representation during the last election and the house passed a motion in November, 2021 for a citizens’ assembly to explore PR in the coming year with money supposedly being set aside for such. Absolute silence has followed.
Meanwhile, to deal with the immediate crisis in Charlottetown and all of PEI, I suggest the following: Bring in strong protections for renters (while being fair to landlords); stop costly projects that aren’t urgent be it beautification, recreation, road construction, etc; audit projects to cut back on waste; base grants and rebates to residents on income; have a land use plan for the whole Island (just as there should be one zone for EI). It’s an important and limited resource that needs to be used wisely.
And take climate change under consideration in every decision - asphalt isn’t eco-friendly, homes should be built to net zero standards and communities should have services.
We’re small. We can do better to benefit all by working cooperatively - everyone has something to contribute.
