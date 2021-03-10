What’s going on in Nigeria? This populous country faced one of the most tragic incidents in decades on October 20, 2020. On this fateful day our collective voices, the voice of the youths was silenced for daring to speak. Neither the Nigerian flags, conspicuously displayed, nor the echo of the Nigerian National Anthem could deter the lethal material welding agents of the government from cutting short lives of armless, but vocal and resilient youths, whose only offence was demanding peacefully for an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a struggle tagged #ENDSARS.
The youths, who had the glaring but not fully declared support of majority of Nigerians, within and outside the country, culminated into the best organized protest, as adjudged by almost all.
Top celebrities, artists, politicians and human rights activists were among the millions of people across the globe, (Africa, United States of America, United Kingdom, Asia etc), who called for the scrapping of the SARS unit of the Nigeria Police Force. Members of the Advance Nigeria Organization in metro Atlanta also raised awareness, as they stated that what is happening in Nigeria is a human rights issue that should not be tolerated anywhere.
#ENDSARS was a result of unending police brutality, corruption and several unprofessional conducts, as experienced particularly by the youths. SARS operatives were, allegedly, not favourably disposed to the modern lifestyle of the youths, who are greatly being influenced by globalization. Hairstyles, laptops, iPhones, luxury cars and fashion and tattoos were abominable in the eyes of the SARS.
Ultimately, for any nation to grow, peace and collaboration between the government and citizens must concur. Therefore, I strongly believe a country like Nigeria can open a window of economic growth.
Sincerely,
Samuel O John-Maxwell,
UPEI student
