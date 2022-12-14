There are signs of the season everywhere around us.
A glimpse of trees lit up inside a house or colourful decorations on the lawn mixed with nativity scenes bring to mind the spirit of the season.
Christmas is a deeply religious celebration for many but it is also a time when people, no matter their faith, are filled with the desire to share and spread happiness.
If we could just bottle that and keep it going year round the world would be a better place.
While here at home we certainly have enough individuals that need a hand up, just imagine what those in Ukraine are experiencing this year with Russia’s latest bombardment targeting cities and major energy grids.
Sadly, conflict is the norm in so many countries around the globe. Not only conflict, but people living in poverty or dealing with drought or famine are the reality for billions. Yes, billions.
And here we are on our small island of roughly 160,000 people so insulated from other countries’ hardships.
At times it can be overwhelming to think about everything that is wrong in today’s society.
If we just take a breath and a step back we can focus on what can be done to make things better right here at home for those among us who are struggling.
Community groups and individuals reach out in all kinds of ways keeping the shelves stocked at food banks, gathering winter wear for those who are in need, and even collecting toys to make a little one’s Christmas all the more brighter.
Perhaps we can all find a way to lend a hand or contribute in some small way. That in a nutshell is the spirit of the season.
Charlotte MacAulay
Reporter
