Take a moment and reflect on the neighbourhood where you live.
Think about all the children and young teens you know. Maybe they play hockey on the streets in the winter or ball in local fields in the summer. They fish in local ponds or explore your nearest line of shore for shells and seaglass. Maybe they are just learning to walk and talk. Their songs, art and presence, in one way or another, fill at least a portion of your heart and bring life and meaning to the community.
Think of your children and their friends who are as comfortable and as welcome in your home as they are in their own. Think of your nieces, nephews and grandkids.
Now imagine, one day, a bus rolls in and picks up every child.
You know the children’s grim destination.
You have heard countless stories about the abuse and negligence that occurs at your child’s destination. You know some children have not returned. You know the ones that did were different.
Some had learned to look down on you and your way of life, to see you as lesser than. They might have forgotten some of your language, they might not have fully learned it, or they might be afraid to use it after years of brutal consequences for uttering Mi’kmaq phrases from ‘I miss my mother’ to ‘I want to go home’ to ‘I’m hungry’.
They have missed opportunities to learn the life skills and the teachings you value. They have been mentally traumatized, physically traumatized and sometimes both.
You can’t do anything as your children are taken from you but weep.
When you resist the bus driver and its crew that is sweeping through your neighbourhood picking up children one by one, RCMP are present and ready to keep you in order — by force if ‘need’ be.
Your children board the bus. They are taken.
You now live in a community without children. Your children grow not knowing what it is like to be raised by a family and community.
This is one example of the type of trauma Indigenous communities in Epekwitk (PEI) have experienced in recent decades.
Lisa Cooper, Chief of the Native Council of PEI, shared this thought experiment with me last week following news about Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation’s discovery of a mass grave filled with the remains of at least 215 Indigenous children at the site of a former residential school in BC.
If you listen to Indigenous communities in Epekwitk you will find they too, have suffered at the hands of colonial organizations with no intention to tolerate a culture different from their own and with every intention to force cultural assimilation by means succinct with the definition of genocide.
It shouldn’t take a mass grave filled with the bones of at least 215 children to want to help address the continuing, intergenerational effects of genocide.
A search for remains has been launched near the site of the only residential school in the Maritimes (in Shubenacadie, NS). This is the school where Island Indigenous children were bused until the facility closed in June, 1967 after 37 years in operation.
Whatever this search reveals, atrocious injustices imbued in self-righteousness were so obviously committed and have created such obvious lasting impacts, we must have compassion and work to right the wrongs of this land’s past — and present.
Rachel Collier
