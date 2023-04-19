One in ten Canadians cannot afford their needed medications. This means that millions of Canadians must make daily choices between other necessities of life and the medications that keep them healthy and alive.
Of all the countries that have a universal healthcare system, Canada is the only one that does not include pharmacare, a program that would cover the cost of necessary medications for everyone. If Canada were to institute a pharmacare program, the cost of prescription drugs would be reduced by $5 billion dollars a year due to the savings created by buying in large quantities.
Understandably, big pharma is opposed to this and has significantly increased their lobbying of the Minister of Health and the key advisors in that department over the past year to the point that they are lobbying almost every working day.
Health Canada needs to hear from the 90% of Canadians who believe that pharmacare is urgently needed. The Council of Canadians is hosting a Town Hall on Pharmacare on April 25 at 7 pm at the lecture theatre in Colonel Gray High School. This will be an opportunity to learn more about how the cost of medication affects people and to show the government that we deserve a comprehensive pharmacare program.
Multiple examples of other comparable countries show that better health outcomes and savings can be achieved through universal pharmacare. No other policy change and program can have the same kind of positive impact on the well-being of Canadians while saving $5 billion or more annually. Our prime minister has promised to bring in a pharmacare system by the end of 2023. Let’s make sure that he keeps this promise and that Canada soon has a national, universal, single-payer, public pharmacare program.
