One in ten Canadians cannot afford their needed medications. This means that millions of Canadians must make daily choices between other necessities of life and the medications that keep them healthy and alive.

Of all the countries that have a universal healthcare system, Canada is the only one that does not include pharmacare, a program that would cover the cost of necessary medications for everyone. If Canada were to institute a pharmacare program, the cost of prescription drugs would be reduced by $5 billion dollars a year due to the savings created by buying in large quantities.

