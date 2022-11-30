Our Space We need a permanent solution to poverty Chatlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Nov 30, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Organizations across PEI are working diligently to gather supplies for Christmas hampers for those in need.It is a longtime tradition, but with so many people living paycheck to paycheck and the rise in the use of food banks the value of those extra goods at Christmas seems all the more urgent this year. The all important centrepiece, the turkey, is provided alongside the fixings for a festive holiday dinner and in many cases the addition of extra groceries is often included.The sad thing is these are likely not ‘extra’ goods for many, but perhaps the only groceries they will have over the holidays.On the other side of society it is this time of year when we see excess spending as people make sure they find that something perfect to place under the tree for their loved ones. It can be such a disconnect to sit back and look at the divisions in the way people thrive and survive.Now more than ever government needs to go beyond looking at ways to implement a basic income guarantee and put it into policy.Not everyone will need it, but for those who do it will make a world of difference and lift people above the poverty line.Let's think beyond the holiday season to next summer and beyond when the federal carbon tax will jack up the price paid to drive vehicles and heat homes.How many more people will be flocking to food banks then?Charlotte MacAulay 