A lot of information concerning the state of PEI’s mental health and addiction supports has been brought into the public eye over the past four weeks.
The Graphic’s series ‘Through the Cracks’, laid bare the inadequacies in the system, but it also pointed out the fact that there are ways to improve supports and services.
The stories brought many issues to light including transitional housing, equal access to shelters, adequate means of finding mental health programs and steps towards fixing the justice system’s response to individuals with mental illness and addictions.
It also highlighted the fact there are solutions to transforming the system.
There are financial solutions, but more importantly there needs to be a shift in how the entire system works together.
Replacing the Hillsborough Hospital will go a long way towards making that shift happen.
So too will government figuring out how to establish an outreach centre that truly does have supports for people in need.
Yes, there has to be leadership and yes, there has to be government oversight.
But in my humble opinion there are two groups of people involved in this situation whose voices need to be heard more. They are frontline workers and the individuals they are tasked with helping.
Most importantly real people with real problems need to be at the centre of any discussions going forward.
