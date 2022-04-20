The first tentative steps in combatting PEI’s rural housing crunch, which threatens both the rural economy and community viability, may finally be underway.
Unfortunately no solution will deliver a quick fix. It’s more a question of do our political masters truly appreciate the significance of the issue, and can change occur before it’s too late.
Housing affordability has become a pressing issue over the past decade plus, but exploded in recent years as new Canadians, former Islanders and those in search of a safe rural retreat flocked to the Island. Housing stock fell to record lows, prices soared to record highs, but Island salaries did not keep pace.
This perfect storm means many Islanders are now priced out of the local market.
Rural communities rely less on apartments and more on home ownership. Because Liberal and Conservative governments ignored the growing ownership challenge, young families today will not build personal wealth through home equity. For the first time in decades a generational wealth transfer, made possible by home ownership, will not occur for many families.
PEI faces two housing issues: affordable apartments and the capacity for Islanders to buy a home.
To date the King government’s housing strategy has been focused on subsidizing developers to include affordable units in new apartment buildings.
It’s a solution that builds wealth for the developer but no one else. It also means new construction occurs almost exclusively in urban areas or large rural communities like Montague.
The provincial and federal budgets both include housing specific initiatives that may offer some help.
One of the greatest obstacles to new rural housing is the cost of connecting services to a development. The King government is committing $5 million, with the potential for more, to ease this up-front cost. Details are not finalized, but a rural municipality will enter into an agreement with a developer. The municipality, rather than developer, will then apply to the Federation of Municipalities for service infrastructure funding. The hope is to reduce the cost of development, while supporting private sector housing expansion in rural communities.
It’s a good idea because it incentivizes development that has always come with high risk. Servicing lots might only account for 25 per cent of the total development cost, but it could be 70 per cent or more of the total financial risk. Developers don’t see a full return until the last lot is sold.
The federal government is committing $10 billion nationally that may offer opportunity to develop co-operative housing or other rural ownership focused efforts here.
If we as a province do not aggressively seek solutions - including finding unique ways of supporting the major obstacle new home owners face - down payments - our economic development efforts will fail. How do you recruit and retain employees if there is no housing available?
Recently in the legislature, Summerside Green MLA Steve Howard condescendingly asked Environment Minister Steven Myers why Georgetown was selected as the location for the green tech centre. The answer is simple. For the same reason Summerside was picked more than 30 years ago to be the centre of a new aerospace industry after closure of CFB Summerside. Or Charlottetown 15 years ago to take advantage of the burgeoning bioscience sector.
The Greens would do well to understand that creating broad economic opportunity ensures our province does not wither from centralized development.
But rural PEI will also wither if development is created but employees can not live in the community that they work. This is the challenge facing Georgetown’s clean tech park. It is an ambitious plan lacking a primary ingredient for success - housing. Why spend millions building a new industry when cars will stream out of the community at the end of a shift?
As a province, we do not have the luxury of time in the search for solutions. We need a fully engaged provincial government, which we have not seen. We need rural municipalities to discuss an issue ignored by too many councils for too long. And we need developers to see opportunity in rural communities.
If we dally, PEI will lose and the primary benefit of projects like the clean tech park will accrue to Charlottetown and Summerside because that is where housing will be found.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
