Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. It’s a time to put political knives back in the drawer, send goodwill to friend and foe, and for a few solitary days think of things more important than riding the political escalator up and down.
It’s a perfect time for Political Talking Head - Graphic Edition to extend gifts to those who help make PEI such a wonderful place to sit in an Ivory Tower and prognosticate.
Where would PEI be without the leadership of Dr Heather Morrison? I’ll tell ya. In far worse shape. Her steady, kind hand has delivered unwavering science-based leadership. But there are a few who think they know better. They don’t. And they proved their ignorance by showing up in front of her house to protest. For Dr Morrison and her family we offer the gift of Anonymity. Not sure when it will arrive but at some point this public servant deserves a return to a normal life outside the bubble where everyone else knows better.
History will decide if Premier Dennis King successfully transitions from admired Covid leader to whatever the political future may hold. One thing is likely, don’t expect King to force an early election, despite polls showing PCs in sweep - as in potentially all 27 ridings - territory. King has built his reputation on the desire to do politics differently. He’s not jumped at the lure of turning Covid goodwill into a larger majority. For Islanders, that’s a good thing. We need government focused on governance, both during and as Covid exits, whenever that is. It’s a safe bet Islanders will go to the polls as planned in October 2023. For King we offer the gift of Continued Patience.
For PEI’s opposition parties, patience is the last thing they need. Both the Official Opposition Greens and Third Party Liberals need a spark.
The bloom on the Green surge is long gone. And despite some significant legislative wins, the Official Opposition is failing to connect with Islanders. Part of it has to do with the popularity of the premier. But part also has to do with priorities too often seen as cerebral or big picture. Don’t take this as a criticism. We need more big-picture thinking. But to succeed in PEI, you need to combine legislative achievements with grassroots support. This is where Greens are failing. If they don’t pick up their game, which sees them sitting third in recent polls, the next election will be devastating. We offer Greens a Dale Carnegie course. Maybe this will help them Win Friends and Influence People.
Liberals are in an equally tight spot. The once powerful political machine is down to just four MLAs, not all of whom are guaranteed to run again. The party has delayed its leadership convention once. Some want to push it further into the future. That’s a mistake. The party is listless. It’s starved for leadership and there is opportunity for growth as Islanders stop kicking the Green Party’s tires.
The next provincial election will not be a fight for government. King Tories really need to screw up to lose. The big question for the next election is who is Official Opposition and how many opposition MLAs are elected. If an election were held today, Tories could reasonably assume to win 23 to all 27 seats.
Liberals are in a fight for their political life. The party desperately needs a spirited leadership. It needs to attract strong female and/or New Canadian candidates. It needs a debate about the future.
Government’s Achilles heel is the look and feel of the Tory caucus. The PC Party does not represent the Island’s population. It’s more locker room than gender balance and melting pot.
For Liberals to take advantage, they must ditch belief in the party’s divine right to govern. Arrogance will only dig a deeper Liberal hole. We gift Grits a heaping helping of Humility.
Island potato farmers are a pawn in an international trade dispute not of their making. Trudeau Liberals have set them adrift by unilaterally blocking all exports of table stock potatoes to USA.
Despite this attack from our federal government, farmers have conducted themselves with dignity. Our wish is a true Christmas Miracle to reopen the border this year. Without it our economy will whimper into 2022.
Finally, to all our valued readers, advertisers and supporters, we offer you peace, happiness and love this Christmas season.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.