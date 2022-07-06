Have we truly come to the end of it? Is society back on track when it comes to social gatherings?
Dare we put the words social distancing back into the box never to be uttered again?
Well maybe Covid is not completely gone, but as we emerge from most of the public health measures things are starting to look little like they did a few years ago.
The possibilities of summer adventures are endless now that Covid has taken a back seat.
While some can’t wait to take that long-awaited road trip or hop on a plane, there are others who will find the relaxation they crave right here at home.
And the possibilities are endless.
Concerts, plays, festivals, car shows, boat rides and beach visits or an intimate gathering of family and friends are on the agenda of many Islanders as kids hang up their backpacks and schools close for the next two months.
From Eddy Quinn’s weekly Close to the Ground concert series to the by-weekly Sturgeon Ceilidhs and the spectacular lineup of entertainers at venues across the region including Kings Playhouse, Souris Show Hall, Fiddling Fisherman Outlook, St Peter’s Courthouse and so many more, a night out every night of the week is entirely doable.
Volunteers with the many local festivals are extremely happy to be back in action and look forward to visitors dropping in to the various community celebrations over the next few months.
Community centre bookings are filling up with wedding receptions and reunions and there is even word of a couple of strawberry socials happening.
