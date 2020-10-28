Pared down Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held across the nation this year.
There will be fewer parades of veterans marching down the street, fewer crowds of citizens paying their respects to veterans at cenotaphs in towns, villages and cities.
With pandemic restrictions in place for large gatherings, the incentive to stay home is strong.
It will be a departure from the norm for many.
Still, there are ways to show thanks to veterans on this most important day.
Whether through online, TV or radio, the national ceremony in Ottawa will be available for all.
And just because we can’t all gather at the local cenotaph together, doesn’t mean we can’t make a visit at another time during November 11 or any other day for that matter.
Maybe this year quiet reflection could be a more profound way to say “thank you for your service.”
Taking the time to read the names of the fallen and those who have served in your community could bring their sacrifices to a new light.
Every day of every year veterans across Canada live with their own knowledge of just how much their lives have been affected by serving their country. So what’s wrong with taking a little more than the two minutes of silence on November 11 to thank them for those very same sacrifices.
Lest We Forget.
Charlotte MacAulay
