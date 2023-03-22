There is no question opposition parties were caught off guard by an election call that came six months before the fixed election date, even though a spring campaign has been an open secret for months.
Nowhere is this more apparent than in the candidate lists. The NDP were the only opposition party to register a full slate of 27 by the deadline.
The deadline was 11 days after the writ was dropped, yet the Greens and Liberals both failed to field candidates in two ridings. The Island Party has candidates in 11 of them.
In past elections it wasn’t uncommon for major opposition parties to have maybe a couple of nomination meetings in the days following the election call, and even that seemed to put those candidates at a door-to-door disadvantage. But this time the Greens and Liberals were still announcing candidates right up until the deadline.
Signage also seems to be less omnipresent than usual in eastern PEI. In Montague, one PC sign stood alone in perhaps the most visible spot in town, with no signs from other parties joining it by the end of Week 2.
See, knowing there’s an election coming at some point in the spring doesn’t help potential opposition candidates much. Most have to take time off from their job, a financial hit, and that’s hard to arrange until you know the exact timing. Childcare is another necessity for many in order to knock on doors. Opposition candidates also don’t have access to a massive war chest for advertising that the governing party typically builds up.
The King PCs were already in a strong position, but playing politics with the election date has given them another huge advantage.
