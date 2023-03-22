Josh Lewis

There is no question opposition parties were caught off guard by an election call that came six months before the fixed election date, even though a spring campaign has been an open secret for months.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in the candidate lists. The NDP were the only opposition party to register a full slate of 27 by the deadline.

