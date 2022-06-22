It’s not unusual for me to get a FaceTime call from one of my grandkids. Paisley, who is six, is quite proficient at dialing us up on FaceTime and last Thursday she called because she had a ‘weather’ question and her mom, Sarah, said to give Grandpa a call and ask him. So she did. The call went sideways in a hurry.
She was wearing her bathing suit and I could tell she was with her parents at a friend’s pool with a group of other kids. First thing she said to me was she was wondering if they were going to get a tornado the next day. So, this caught me off guard, and I immediately said, “Oh, I don’t think you’re going to get a tornado tomorrow.” Her response was that her friend Jackson told her they were going to get a tornado the next day. Jackson is six. Quite frankly, at this point, I had no idea what the weather in Waterloo, Ontario was going to be like the next day. So keeping Paisley on the line, I quickly diverted my immediate attention to looking up the Waterloo weather.
What I discovered was they were in the midst of a heat wave, a heat alert had been issued, and sure enough, rain and thunderstorms were forecast for the next day. While I’m not a meteorologist, I presented weather on TV for over 25 years and had a working knowledge of how these systems work. I deduced that because of the extreme heat and call for thunderstorms, conditions might develop which could produce the threat of tornadoes. Emphasis on ‘might’.
As I was quickly looking at this and keeping Paisley on the line, she said is there a high chance of a tornado? I said no, it’s not very likely at all, in my most confident manner. She said is there even a ‘teeny-tiny’ chance of a tornado?
My regretful answer was, “well, there’s a tiny-tiny chance, but not likely.”
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.
She dropped the phone and bolted.
So, honesty, in this case, was clearly not the best policy. Immediately after this, Savannah, who is almost three, came on FaceTime and said, “Hi Grampa, will there be a ‘tunder-storm’ tomorrow. Thinking I was safe at agreeing to a thunderstorm (or as Savannah called it, a tunder-storm), I said yes, I think you might get one of those. I mean they’ve been witness to many thunderstorms in their young lives so far, and I actually thought she might enjoy watching them.
I was wrong. She bolted.
It was up to her mother Sarah to tell me Paisley is scared at the thought of a tornado, and Savannah felt the same way about thunderstorms. Good to know. Earlier in the year, Paisley’s school ran a required tornado drill, and I guess the thought just stuck with her.
In the end, there was a thunderstorm the next day in Waterloo, but no tornado. I enjoyed FaceTime the next night in which Paisley seemed reassured I knew what I was talking about. Savannah had clearly forgotten the call the day before had even taken place.
In September, I’m going to babysit the kids for a week while their parents are away. I’m sure we’ll have a movie night or two but you can bet the movie ‘Twister’ won’t be on the agenda. I’ll probably stick with something safe and classic like ‘The Wizard of Oz.’
Oh ... wait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.