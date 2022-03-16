I knew there would be challenges, but I figured all I needed was a good plan.
I had never driven to Ontario, Kitchener-Waterloo specifically, in the winter, but had done it many times in the spring, summer and fall. And, really, there’s only the one route to get there. Basically I looked at it as being the same as driving in the summer, except for the fact part of the route could be treacherous, unforgiving, at times impassable, potentially covered in dark ice, filled with idiots with 4-wheel drive whizzing past you like they’re untouchable, dealing with the constant fear of sudden bouts of near whiteout conditions, having to battle ruts, seemingly as deep as the Hillsborough River, and to be prepared to run out of washer fluid just when you need it the most.
Other than that, pretty much identical to driving up in June.
I assembled an emergency preparedness kit that included everything and then some. If an unexpected tsunami were to roll up the St. Lawrence River, I had all I needed to handle it.
I timed my exit from PEI to make sure I had two days where the weather forecast would be favourable. Day one from PEI to Montreal. Day two from Montreal to KW. All looked good. Then I hit the road. Despite all my weather research and planning, I failed to take into account the ‘previous’ day’s weather. Apparently the provinces of PEI and New Brunswick aren’t as fast at clearing away 25 cm of snow as I presumed they were. So the end result was a 14-hour run to Montreal, half the way in 4-wheel drive and using, according to my gas consumption gauge, 14.5 litres of gas per every 100 kilometres driven.
For those who don’t keep track of this type of thing, that’s not good. In fact it was costing me $23.35 for every 100 kilometres I was driving based on $1.61 per litre. (How things have changed since I left.) I spent $175 on gas in the first eight hours. I also fought several of the demons listed above.
Luckily the road was clearer and flatter and my gas consumption dropped dramatically the rest of the way. It’s funny how a little thing like unreasonably exorbitant gas prices gives you a lighter foot when driving.
I had planned to stay just a week when I arrived, but was greeted by the news one of my family members and two of my grandkids were close contacts and they’d be in isolation the whole time I planned to be there. Did not see that one coming.
I extended my trip to be able to see them, and while waiting I began to check the weather for my two-day trip home. And there it was. A massive weekend winter storm forecast to hit Quebec and northwestern New Brunswick. My homebound plan was KW to Levis, across from Quebec City and then home the next day.
Last Wednesday I began to consider my options for the drive home. I needed two days, but which two? Would Friday-Saturday work? Saturday-Sunday? Sunday-Monday? The storm was having the most impact on Saturday. I laid out three pieces of paper, spreadsheet style, and daily began tracking the weather for the major centres of my drive. Each scenario had its own piece of paper. I had short forms, percentages, distances, estimated driving times, probability of precipitation tables, wind charts, temperature gradients ... leaving no stone unturned. I think understanding the Pythagorean theory would have been easier.
In the end, the Sunday-Monday option won out. And just like my drive to Ontario, I would be driving home through an area receiving 20-25 centimetres of snow the day before. But I had to do it. Heather and I have a March Break staycation planned. I’m not missing that, 4-wheel drive or not.
