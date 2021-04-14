We held the third Kings County Cup last week with Souris and Montague Curling Clubs both playing eight teams.
This event was very tough for me as I spend a lot of time at both clubs. In the end I opted to play for Souris. There were lots of smiles and laughs for this great event that ended in a tie. Rumour had it Scott Annear and Ian MacDonald arm-wrestled to break the tie. About that time I saw Scott running out of the club so it stayed a tie.
Upper Canadians Rick Reneau, Stephanie Perigo, Seana Evans-Reneau and Tom Perigo had quite a game against Garth Gillis, Ian Gillis, Clifford McKenna and Erwin Morrison. Though the game may have been little one-sided everyone was all smiles especially the Belfast boys when they won a free beer.
Talk about upsets in sports, the Wednesday Night Competitive had a big one between Matthew MacDonald, Steven MacLeod, Robert Campbell and Wayne Jay. They couldn’t get any type of control in their game against Darlene London, Robyn MacDonald, Shelley Rice and Gail Greene. The girls were all smiles as the game ended after six ends.
(0) comments
