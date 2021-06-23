Without question 2020/21 has been a time of duress for many: opinions are frequently challenged, beliefs are tested and dialogues inevitably tend to correlate with the pandemic.
Just as the hypothesis encompassing vaccines, masks, lock downs and other measures Islanders are taking to attack COVID-19, a recent report on migrant workers reflects on the province as a whole.
The report was conducted by two universities and the Cooper Institute. Its findings suggest TFWs are facing over-crowded housing conditions and long work days in the absence of overtime pay.
Fifteen TFWs representing the agriculture and seafood processing industry had input into the report.
In the summer of 2020, PEI brought in 1,725 migrant workers (865 seafood processing sector and 755 were agricultural workers). Many came from Mexico, Guatemala, Jamaica, India and the Philippines.
No one can dispute living conditions may not have met the workers’ expectations but we aren’t privy to the specifics of recruitment. However, it goes without saying a handful of workers’ opinions is hardly a fair representation of the situation across the board.
The PEI farming industry disputes the report and for good reason. The findings paint everyone involved in the two sectors with the same brush. It also reflects negatively on a province whose population is recognized for its generosity and caring towards others.
The onus now lies with the province to determine if the TFWs’ comments are based on fact and if so necessary action should be taken.
A bill was passed in the PEI legislature aimed at providing better protection for migrant workers from exploitative practices of overseas recruiting agencies.
The bill contains penalties for recruiters and employers who violate the rights of workers. Guilty parties could face fines of $5,000 for individuals or $25,000 for corporations.
Robert Godfrey, executive director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture, said it best.
There is a significant labour shortage in the Island’s farming industry. Many farms rely on TFWs for their labour needs. The workers have an excellent reputation as good employees and many return to the same farm year after year often bringing family members and friends with them.
Therefore it doesn’t make sense to mistreat a TFW. There is work to be done and these people travel great distances to get it done.
If there are some rotten host apples in our midst it is past time to weed them out - for everyone’s sake.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.