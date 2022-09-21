Keddy's Corn

Keddy’s Corn was among the 150 or so registered vendors taking part in the 70 Mile Coastal Yard Sale on the weekend, including about 30 on-site at the Wood Islands Market.

Keddy’s Corn photo

Thousands of people travelled the roadways of southeastern PEI for the return of the 70 Mile Coastal Yard Sale on the weekend, with some calling it their most successful year ever.

Organizer John Rousseau said traffic at the Wood Islands & Area Development Corporation market headquarters was as busy as he’s ever seen, with a feeling “kind of like the old days” before the pandemic shuttered the event for two years.

