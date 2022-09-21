Thousands of people travelled the roadways of southeastern PEI for the return of the 70 Mile Coastal Yard Sale on the weekend, with some calling it their most successful year ever.
Organizer John Rousseau said traffic at the Wood Islands & Area Development Corporation market headquarters was as busy as he’s ever seen, with a feeling “kind of like the old days” before the pandemic shuttered the event for two years.
He said there were tremendous numbers of happy people on the roads and at vendor tables and despite the lingering threat of COVID, it was “a good indicator of the confidence of people and the entrepreneurial spirit.”
A new method of helping shoppers find vendors worked very well, he said, with all tables marked on a Google Map for people with smartphones and others using the map and listings published in The Graphic. This also meant there was no need to “drive around and distribute” a separate book like past years.
A crew of roughly 20 WIADC staff and volunteers worked hard throughout the weekend to ensure everything went smoothly, Mr Rousseau added. While Saturday was incredibly busy, Sunday traffic was lighter at the market. He did not yet know how much money was raised for the WIADC.
Local business owners he spoke with also said the yard sale brought a very busy day on Saturday. Although there was no count of how many were on the roads, a few years ago the estimate was 40,000.
One special aspect of this year’s event saw Bertie Cook’s final quilt raffled off. She passed away in 2020 after creating several quilts for the yard sale over the years. A total of 873 raffle tickets were sold and the winner was Christine MacKinnon of Montague.
“This is the last great Bertie Cook quilt. Christine is a lucky person,” Mr Rousseau said.
The one disappointment was a number of vendors who chose to set up shop without paying the $25 to register their table, deciding to “piggyback on our hard work,” he said.
“I’ve seen unregistered vendors on my own road, right beside a registered one. We’re a non-profit and we put this on to help people put money in their own pockets, for the love of community.”
Kings District RCMP did not receive any complaints or reports of close calls from the increased traffic on the roads, but Mr Rousseau said it may be time to enhance traffic control for future years.
“I do think we need some kind of connection with the Department of (Transportation) to have temporary flashing lights in place to remind people to slow down. I’m really concerned about the traffic.”
He noted some drivers aren’t aware of the event, particularly those from elsewhere coming off the ferry, and having so many vehicles parked on the shoulder creates a hazardous situation for cyclists and pedestrians.
Meanwhile, Maureen MacLeod of Memorial United Church near Murray River said it was their most successful year yet in close to a decade of taking part.
She was among the people working hard in the kitchen to ensure a strong weekend, with about 100 sausages, 50 hot dogs and 60 lobster rolls sold, along with water and pop.
The church also sold books, pictures, paintings, kitchen items, dishes and linens among other “stuff” she said, a term that aptly describes much of what is sold by vendors. Church volunteers all noticed a lot more people around, in part because they were one of the few vendors selling food.
“Everybody in the country knows we have good lobster that’s donated by the fishermen,” Ms MacLeod said. “It felt wonderful and it was great to see people milling around openly.”
The sausages were donated by The Olde Anchor Bed and Breakfast in Murray River, which had some left over from a recent event. That helped the church save on costs.
