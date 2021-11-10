I’m not sure if I should be paying closer attention to Facebook or my emails but I missed the first week of curling. My apologies to everyone.
I’m told last Saturday was Hoedown Night at the Montague Curling Club. There is nothing like curling to the Chicken Reel. Then to make matters worse I landed in Souris ready to curl only to find out the action didn’t start there until November 9.
One of these things/people is not like the other, which included the Golden Girls on Monday night. Robyn MacDonald, Chris MacKinnon, Linda Roach and Mary MacDonald were on fire in their game against Sherren MacKinnon, Bev Harding, Susan Watts and Stephanie Perigo.
Wednesday competitive is growing with up to 19 teams. I’m not sure who to cheer for but I will update you on games once I figure out who everyone is. One thing about all these teams is it will be a great night to be a spectator. Visitors with a vax pass are welcome.
Thursday night curling and King of Clubs creates a lot of excitement at the club. Wade Loane was the winner of the night in last week’s draw taking home $407.
Glen Coffin, Ann MacDonald, Tom Perigo and Brian Crane had an great game against Preston Higginbotham, Paul Morrison, Sheila Coffin and John Jamieson. Though the score may not have reflected the play it was fun to watch with Glen and teammates happy in their victory.
