meet your neighbor

which was hosted recently by the town and PEI Community Navigators. Included in the group, in no particular order, were Juan, Angela and Carlos Pablo, Henny Hoogerbrugge, Souris-Elmira MLA Colin LaVie, Mayor Joanne Dunphy, CAO Shelley LaVie, Councillor Thelma MacDonald, Margaret O’Donnell, Hamsa and Navaneethaiyer Umasuthan and their little boy, Lisa Chaisson, Umit Yoxx, Eastern PEI Navigator Lindee Gallant, The Melmyk’s and local musician Billy White. Submitted photo

Seeing a friendly face when you are new to a community is one important aspect of feeling welcome, Lindee Gallant with PEI Community Navigators, PEICN, said.

It is one of the reasons the settlement provider organization has been holding Meet Your Neighbour events in communities across rural PEI over the past month.

