Seeing a friendly face when you are new to a community is one important aspect of feeling welcome, Lindee Gallant with PEI Community Navigators, PEICN, said.
It is one of the reasons the settlement provider organization has been holding Meet Your Neighbour events in communities across rural PEI over the past month.
Recently in Souris more than 30 people showed up for one.
“It was an impressive turnout,” Ms Gallant, who is the eastern PEI navigator, said.
The event brought together longtime residents and newcomers from other countries as well as other parts of Canada.
Not only were participants able to get the lay of the land from locals, they also shared their own experiences in arriving in a new place.
Ms Gallant said newcomers arrive with a wide variety of skillsets and goals and making connections in the community is key to their success.
“It is a way for us to say welcome and we are glad you are here,” she added.
While feeling welcome is one thing PEICN is also tasked with helping new residents with some of the technical aspects of putting down roots. That can include anything from helping someone get access to an English language program, to helping another navigate the steps to obtain a driver’s license or Social Insurance number.
St Peter’s Bay will host a Meet Your Neighbour night this month.
