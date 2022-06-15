Volunteer firefighters are the backbone of many communities across the island and that was made clear at a celebration of service held at the Cardigan Fire Hall earlier this month when dozens of community members joined with members of the department to salute a combined 120 years of service by the MacIntyre brothers.
Jimmy MacIntyre and his brothers Joe 1949-2021 and Dwayne 1955-2020 have showed dedication to helping their community and answering the call no matter what time of day or night it came.
Jimmy was touched with the sentiment as he and the families of his brothers were presented with medals and certificates of appreciation.
But he was quick to say, “All three of us were the kind of guys not wanting the spotlight.”
The 58 year old said when he joined the department 30 years ago it was to fill a need.
“There were some guys retiring and they needed some young guys,” he said.
He noted the Cardigan department has been lucky in that regard over the years and even today as there are many youthful faces among the ranks.
Fire Chief Tony Vandenbroek said working alongside all the MacIntyre brothers over the years has been a privilege.
“They answered all the calls,” Mr Vandenbroek said. “It didn’t matter if the call was at two o’clock in the morning for a flue fire or three o’clock on a Sunday afternoon to go to a car accident, they just did their thing. It is part of being a volunteer firefighter-you just up and go.”
That dedication is part and parcel for all members of the department, but family plays a huge role too, he added.
“I have to say we are here to recognize Jimmy, Joe and Dwayne’s contribution, but the families who listened to this pager going off at two o’clock in the morning are just as much a part of the service and we thank you for that,” Mr Vandenbroek said.
Eileen MacIntyre, Joe’s wife, recalled the days of having fire calls come in through the phone line. She had a list of people to call to relay the message on to others in the department.
Joe spent 50 years as a volunteer firefighter with the department and Dwayne was a 40 year member with the last 15 spent as chief.
The event really highlighted the importance of community as one by one people approached the mic to add their own thoughts.
Three Rivers Mayor Ed MacAulay grew up in Cardigan.
“This community is full of volunteers and full of good people who look after one another and the MacIntyre families are a prime example of that,” Mr MacAulay said.
Premier Dennis King knows all the MacIntyres and remembers in particular the days when Joe coached him in little league baseball.
“Our firefighters are not just the bravest of the brave; they are not just first responders, but they are also the builders of community,” Premier King said.
Cardigan resident Lester MacPherson thanked firefighters for their dedication and commitment to looking after those around them. He said Cardigan firefighters went beyond measure when they cleaned up an accident scene near his house.
Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay pointed out the toll volunteer work can take on the mental health of first responders and their families.
Retired Souris Fire Chief Colin LaVie, who worked as chief during the same time Dwayne was Cardigan chief, also spoke about how the job can be stressful.
“To the families I know what you go through,” he said. “As soon as those pagers go off you don’t know what is going to happen.”
Cardigan resident Joanne Donahoe added her thanks.
“I know the hours and hours you put in for your training and keeping us all safe, and for the families in dealing with the aftermath,” Ms Donahoe said. “As a citizen and on behalf of all citizens I want to say thank you very much.”
Firefighter Crissy Riley closed out the official part of the event with a fitting tribute.
“120 years of combined service has not gone unnoticed,” she said. “Joe and Dwayne we will all strive to bravely walk in your footsteps when the pager goes off.”
