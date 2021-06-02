A consultant to the Town of Three Rivers has recommended more cooperation and communication between the boards of the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre and Three Rivers Sportsplex in a report presented to council May 25.
Roy Main said boards of the two rinks in Montague and Georgetown, respectively, are committed and passionate but have a history of competitiveness that must be overcome for the town to get the most out of its arenas, which are among its largest assets.
“I saw no evidence that you should not continue with both boards and have faith in them,” he stressed. “(But) I do not find the two boards talking to each other and that is wrong. There’s history involved and you can’t change that. (But) I don’t think you can afford to let that get in the way of $40 million in assets.”
Mr Main said all parties are responsible for a serious gap in communications between both boards and the town. Among his 18 recommendations were meetings between the two boards and general managers at least yearly, and regular communication between the councillors who liaise with the two boards.
However, he said he saw “a lot of resistance” to the idea of closer ties and cooperation should be common sense.
One point of animosity is ice rentals, Mr Main said. He recommended both rinks ensure the other gets first crack at overflow rentals, especially when the Canada Games are held in 2023.
“They’re both Three Rivers. Instill in them that the town has an expectation of cooperation.”
Mr Main also suggested the management agreements with both boards be re-examined to remove outdated clauses and things that no longer apply. Another recommendation was to have the town’s recreation and events coordinator, Cathleen MacKinnon, work with the boards on promotions and find ways for them to cooperate.
Meanwhile, a lack of succession plans to replace staff should they leave is a concern given the qualifications needed for arena workers, he said.
Councillor Larry Creed was recently appointed as a liaison with the Community Welfare League, which manages the Wellness Centre. He said they are interviewing three candidates for rink manager to replace Greg MacLaren, who is stepping back from a full-time role.
Coun Creed said he’s on the same page with Mr Main.
“We’re much better together. We have to get over this geographical (barrier) and work for the better of the area.”
Mr Main also noted the arenas should host more events like trade shows in the off-season.
