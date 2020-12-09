In the words of advocate Brooks Roche, “There’s always a cost. Whether we define the cost in dollars or in the quality of human lives is our choice.”
Access to innovative health care technology shouldn’t come down to age or how much money you earn.
But those are the caveats the provincial government has put in place on more than one occasion.
In providing funding for both insulin pumps and ostomy supplies the provincial government recently announced it has expanded coverage.
But still, some people are not eligible.
That barrier should not exist when people need specialized equipment and supplies to live a normal life.
It always comes down to cost, but that shouldn’t be.
As Mr Roche says, the cost of supplying a Type 1 diabetic with an insulin pump will save provincial health dollars in the future.
See more of his reasoning in story on page 1 this week.
It was only two years ago the government actually committed to provide some funding for ostomy supplies.
The most recent announcement on that front will see government pay for supplies based on household income.
Given the fact so many people have lost their income during the pandemic, it is without question the time to rethink household income eligibility.
Maybe, just maybe, it is time to base those types of decisions on dignity and “quality of human lives.”
