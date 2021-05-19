Twelve million dollars sounds like a lot, but as a revenue stream in PEI’s $2.3 billion annual budget it is insignificant, barely an accounting rounding error, which begs the question: Why are Tories throwing reputation aside to jump in the pool with Atlantic Lottery Corporation to launch a provincial online casino?
Is it needed? Not really. Islanders already have more than enough betting opportunities. Will the damage inflicted on a personal level outweigh the cash benefit? Yes. Governments of all stripe routinely claim the moral high ground until promises are compared to chronically inadequate funding of vital mental health and addiction programming. Is the revenue significant? Hardly. In the seven years estimated it will take to generate $12 million, the PEI government will spend upwards of $20 billion in combined annual budgets. The online casino will account for about half of one per cent of the combined budget.
The King government is squandering a lot of political capital for seemingly itsy-bitsy return.
For years Island PCs opposed Liberal efforts to make PEI the regulatory capital for online gaming. It was an effort marked by secrecy, patronage and questionable decision making. Tories never missed an opportunity to call into question the integrity of the Grit effort, in part to churn anger in the Tory base. In fact it’s tough to decide whether PNP or eGaming was met with more public outrage.
eGaming is different from the ALC proposal, but because Finance Minister Darlene Compton has been less than fully transparent - including inking the deal in secret with no public consultation - the Island rumour mill is in over-drive with speculation about how the online casino will be rolled out and who will benefit.
Government provided some needed clarity last week in response to a lengthy list of questions I posed to the minister’s office. A new gaming commission will not be created, nor will a private sector company be licensed to act as an intermediary in delivering online gaming options to Islanders. All casino options will be delivered through ALC’s existing platform.
It’s important to have the minister on record, just in case PEI decides at some point to change course. It’s happened before with far less contentious projects.
The stated intent is to ‘repatriate’ Island gamblers betting on illegal sites. Government believes, like marijuana, when a legal online casino is created customers will come rolling in. It’s hopeful at best. Marijuana has succeeded in large part because many Islanders did not want to walk down a dark alley to buy pot from a dealer. Gambling sites may not be legal in PEI or Canada, but they are credible. Many are major corporations investing millions identifying, enticing and keeping customers.
Government says its goal is not to attract new bettors. It is sensitive to the optics of a political party that built its reputation on eGaming now poaching gamblers to fill government coffers. Some modest restrictions have been placed on ALC’s marketing efforts. The corporation cannot use cash or credits to lure new or lapsed players. Yet marketing for the online casino is a work in progress. And no doubt it will be re-examined if government’s plan fails to generate the expected business.
The real play here may have to do with legislation slowly winding its way through Parliament. Canada is a laggard when it comes to allowing single game sports betting. It’s the Holy Grail, a potential cash cow that has governments and corporations salivating. If the Senate follows the House of Commons and passes Bill C-218, single game betting will become legal in Canada, with oversight given to the provinces.
The province has not said whether its revenue estimates are based on single game betting becoming a reality. Regardless, the challenge is to convince customers of Draft Kings and Fan Duel, among others, to leave for smaller pots and fewer perks at ALC.
Who wants to make a bet that if repatriating local gamblers proves difficult, ALC and a pliable Tory government will unshackle the operator, loosen the purse strings and set gambling integrity rhetoric aside? There’s money to be made.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(1) comment
Time for Dennis to call an election in order to get a mandate from the people to spend money on an unnecessary iCasino! Since a by-election gave him a slim majority, it seems he thinks he is Kenney or Ford!
