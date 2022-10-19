Did we need an old lobster trap for a decorative piece I thought would be aesthetically pleasing on the back deck? Apparently that’s debatable.
Could we have gotten an old lobster trap, which had to fall in the aesthetically pleasing category, here in PEI? That’s quite likely.
Was there any reason at all just to pick one up on a whim during my recent visit to Cape Breton? Well, clearly it was a spur of the moment decision.
I was in Cape Breton last week to host a couple of events for the wonderful Celtic Colours International Festival. When I woke up the first morning at the hotel, I went to shave and noticed I forgot my razor. I drove into the town of Baddeck to pick one up and the next thing you know I’m beginning my drive around the Cabot Trail.
I opted to take the Englishtown Ferry to Jersey Cove. This method saves about 30 minutes of driving if you’re heading out from Baddeck towards Ingonish. The ferry ride takes about three to four minutes to traverse the 125 metre channel in St Ann’s Bay, and then you’re on your way. I decided I would stop when necessary to take a few photos and do a bit of sightseeing, but hoped to do the trip in around four or five hours.
The first stop came a lot sooner than expected. In fact, I couldn’t have been more than 125 metres from the end of the ferry ride when I passed a huge stack of wooden lobster traps. Leaning against the traps was a handpainted sign in black and white which simply stated, ‘Free Traps’. I drove right on by. But then, probably another 125 metres down the road, I thought, well, why not? I guess seeing the word ‘free’ began to push a lot of creative buttons on what exactly I could do with a lobster trap. I began thinking how I could blend it into part of the back deck as a sort of talking point, or centrepiece. Then I thought of how the grandkids would love it. Yes, the grandkids! I could regale them with stories of how the lobster goes into the kitchen to take the bait and then ends up in the parlour, and show them exactly how this happens with my very own trap. Even though I’ve never caught a single lobster in my life, I would become a master storyteller. Done, the grandkids’ angle sold it.
So, I drove back to the traps and got out to inspect them, and honestly they looked pretty good. All seemed in great shape, with no broken wood or netting. So I put down the tailgate, moved my golf clubs over and went for a trap. They’re a lot heavier than they look. Makes sense I guess, since they do sit on the bottom of the ocean. With just minimal back damage I managed to finagle the trap into the back of the truck. I then took a thoroughly enjoyable trip around the Cabot Trail, a drive every Canadian should take.
When I got back to the hotel, I excitedly texted Heather a picture I had taken of the traps, with the ‘Free Traps’ sign, and wrote ‘Guess what?’
“Ha ha! Are you strapping one to the truck?”
“It’s in the back, boy are those things heavy” (I added three sunglasses wearing smiley face emojis)
“Joking ... right?”
The Cape Breton lobster trap is still in the back of the truck as of this writing.
