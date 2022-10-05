Our Space What lies ahead? Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Author email Oct 5, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In the weeks and months to come the discovery of unprecedented destruction by Hurricane Fiona in many natural habitats across PEI will become apparent.While the priority now is the safety of Island residents first and foremost, there will eventually be a push to work on the natural areas. The eventual clean-up will take time.Time and no doubt plenty of leg work by the volunteers who already give of their time as stewards of the land through organizations such as Island Nature Trust.Even as there is damage to be cleaned up it should be noted that the Trust had a record year (2021-2022) when it comes to conservation efforts. According to the latest impact report the organization has added 1,776 acres to the already 6,000 acres of land they protect and work to restore in this province.This type of work should be top of mind for every Islander as we face climate change and more severe weather patterns coming at us more and more frequently.Imagine what our Island would be like if there was no biodiversity.With agriculture being the number one industry on PEI land protection needs to be at the forefront.Charlotte MacAulay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Industry Meteorology Economics Ecology Agriculture Island Pei Work Climate Change Weather Clean-up Number One Charlotte MacAulay Author email Follow Charlotte MacAulay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 9 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News John Patrick MacInnis Gerald "Gerome" Brenton Grant John F. Skinner Wedge, Elton "Aubrey" Joyce Ida Jenkins nee Vessey Children’s Tylenol shortage wears on Reporter and passengers escape injury when car collides with a moose Mom and three kids find shelter at Montague fire hall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesChepstow couple fear mini home damaged beyond repairHeather’s lifelong dedication to your storiesPHOTOS & VIDEO: Fiona's fury across eastern PEIWayne D. GrayBarn collapses, trapping animals insideGordon "Gordie" Nelson WhitlockCardigan ATV accident sends girl, 14, to hospitalWatching Fiona from afarPaul Ian MacFarlaneGordon "Gordie" Nelson Whitlock Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
