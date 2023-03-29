An adverse situation regarding a community pantry in an Island community is troubling - on a number of levels.
The service was put in place in December 2022 and the local council has spent $3,040 since then to keep it stocked. Community members are generous as well in helping out when they can.
The issue brought forward at a recent meeting was the amount of food being taken by “some individuals.”
In my mind anyone willing to humble themselves to accept donations is cause to stifle any stigma or blame that may be associated with the process.
Do some people take more than their share? Possibly. Turn the table though and you might ask do some people contribute more than others. More than their share? Yet again, possibly.
In the Island’s small towns it’s probable knowing people connections and their whereabouts is commonplace.
Supposition was fueled when surveillance footage showed several trucks allegedly casing the pantry area, perhaps with the intention of stealing the two fridges inside.
Do those same cameras also monitor the comings and goings of people dropping off food or collecting items for their dinner? Possibly.
No one can fault organizers for wanting to protect their property but these pantries or cupboards can only work if they are anonymous.
But how do they know those suspected of taking more than their share aren’t distributing the food to shut-ins, neighbours or the elderly? Because you know someone doesn’t necessarily mean you know their stories.
The point is people are being helped in a time of economic crisis. The basic needs of struggling families are being met through food donations, big and small.
There are a handful of pantries available to the public in eastern PEI along with community dinners on a scheduled basis. The latest cupboard to open is in Souris, thanks to the efforts of the Credit Union staff there.
We can only hope speculation and judgement, as may appear to be the case in some instances, isn’t a blanket conclusion across the province.
You don’t have to be homeless, jobless, or even in extreme poverty to need food assistance. Food insecurity is complex and too often understated.
