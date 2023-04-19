Our Space What’s in a name? Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Apr 19, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Last week as The Graphic launched the series “Familiar Faces” one thing that jumped out immediately is the absence of first names of married women. Whether identifying them in a newspaper article or really any other writing of the time, they were simply known as Mrs John Smith. Just like that, individuality erased. Now don’t get me wrong here, obviously that is the way things were at the time. And not being of that generation I don’t know how much it bothered those unnamed ladies back in the day. I do know my mother, the late Rita O’Connor, signed her name all of my life as Mrs LJ O’Connor and she certainly never uttered a complaint about it while I was in earshot.When we look at it through the lens of today it would be considered demeaning, but that was then and this is now.Thankfully those days are over and going forward when we do encounter a Mrs (insert husband’s first name and sir name here) in our Familiar Faces series we will make every effort to name the unnamed.In some cases it isn’t an easy task, but for this project and any other where we are trying to identify people from our past, it is an important task to be taken on.Here’s to all those nameless wives that have gone before us. We see you. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Computer Science Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Follow Charlotte MacAulay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 4 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Montague Legion Bulletin Latest News Two Kings County doctors leaving practice PHOTOS: Opening day of angling season Kings County Kings win first provincial title since 2005 Federal deal another step toward Abegweit treaty fishery West Prince mayors receive Platinum Jubilee Medals Taking it to the next level Alberton working with ATV drivers for trail access Tax rates for Alberton remain unchanged Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAngling season to open with several changes to the rulesWest Prince ‘fisherman’ proving doubters wrongShawn Cody WalshAn ordinary life ‘Down Under’ with White Sands native Austin BellRobert (Bob) Alfred WakelinThe ultimate WINErin Margaret Mullen ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
