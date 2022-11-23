What’s the rush? Nov 23, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Montague is getting too congested with traffic. Some drivers are getting very angry and rude with other drivers and this makes it extra stressful for everyone.Why are people in such a hurry?We need a bus service at least every two weeks to pick up rural people outside of Montague who don’t have cars. It is too far for those on the south side of the bridge to walk and carry groceries. Even some of us with cars are nervous to drive in Montague these days.Juanita Leeco,Montague Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Groceries Driver Car Motor Vehicle Transports Bridge Bus Service Juanita Leeco Hurry Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 3 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Sleeping couple escape fire thanks to passers-by Victim of dog attack awaits court action Councillor-elect ready to declare conflict if required Yo-yo oil prices challenge single mom’s budget Three local golfers earn provincial awards Nova Scotia company awarded $1.6 million to dispose of ferry Medical assistance calls vary between fire departments Saving lives by eliminating stigma Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTignish woman reflects on having over 100 descendantsDonald (Donnie, aka Chuckles) Keir SmithGeorge Matthew SteeleDr. Robert Otto CampbellPatricia (Trish) JohnstoneFirefighters deserve more respect from governmentJudith Isabel (Crosby) DunsfordRonald Austin MacIntyreLaura Bertha (Misener) MacGregorCharchuk family honoured by Special Olympics recognition Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
